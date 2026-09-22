HBCU coach warns opponent not to attack his players

Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson is defending one of his players after Stephen F. Austin coach Colby Carthel publicly criticized a play when it matched up with the HBCU.



The play resulted in a significant injury to Lumberjacks tight end Gerard Edimo.



Jackson responded Tuesday morning after reports surfaced that Carthel described the play involving Prairie View A&M defensive back Eric Zachery as one of the dirtiest he has seen during his coaching career.



“Don’t attack our kids!! If there’s any issue, come to me, I’m not hard to reach!!” Jackson wrote on social media.



Stephen F. Austin defeated the HBCU program 31-10 Saturday night at Panther Stadium. The Lumberjacks improved to 4-0 while Prairie View A&M fell to 1-3.

Tremaine Jackson defends Prairie View A&M player

Edimo was injured during the first half after making a short reception with Zachery involved in the tackle. The official play-by-play shows Edimo caught a two-yard pass at the Prairie View A&M 20 before being tackled by Zachery at the 15-yard line.



According to reporting circulated Monday, Carthel said Edimo’s football career was likely over because of the injury and characterized the play as the second-dirtiest he had seen in 27 years of coaching.



Jackson began his response by expressing concern for Edimo.

To add context to Carthel’s quote… Here’s the full play where Edimo suffered his injury against Prairie View A&M https://t.co/1Wp5lAwfvh pic.twitter.com/e5ID2JnN0F — Zach McKinnell (@zachmckinnell) September 22, 2026





“It’s unfortunate that an injury took place and our prayers are with Gerard Edimo and his family. We pray for a speedy recovery and a successful return.”



But the second-year Prairie View A&M coach strongly objected to Zachery’s character being questioned because of the play.



“Eric Zachery is not only a good player, he is a good person, great student and one of the best people in our program!! We will not allow anyone to attack him or his character because of a play in a game.”



Jackson also said no one from Stephen F. Austin contacted him directly about the incident.



“I haven’t received a call from anyone pertaining to this play, nor did anyone say anything to me after the game. Don’t get on the internet and attack any of my kids!! We coach them the right way and they play the right way!! Everyone has my number, and knows how to reach me if there’s a problem.”



The exchange has added another layer to a game that already featured two Texas FCS programs coming from different conferences.



Stephen F. Austin controlled the matchup, taking a 24-0 halftime lead before finishing with a 31-10 victory. The Lumberjacks accumulated 420 yards of offense compared with 267 for Prairie View A&M.



For Jackson, though, Tuesday’s message went beyond the final score. His response made clear that while he expressed sympathy for Edimo and his family, he was equally determined to defend Zachery against accusations about his intentions or character.