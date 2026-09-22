HBCU Division II Red Lobster Band of The Year rankings: Sept. ’26

HBCU bands in Division II have opened a new Red Lobster Band of The Year race, and Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion has established the early standard. VSU earned 299.3 points in the September 2026 rankings, placing it comfortably ahead of Fayetteville State University and a crowded group fighting for position.



The first rankings reward complete performances across musicality, pictures, drill and design, marching maneuvers, percussion, drum majors and auxiliaries. They also provide the first snapshot of a season that will narrow the field as HBCU bands continue toward the national championship.

Division II Top 15 for September

Virginia State University — Trojan Explosion (299.3) Fayetteville State University — Marching Bronco eXpress (273.25) Miles College — Purple Marching Machine (264.2) Winston-Salem State University — Red Sea of Sound (264.15) Tuskegee University — Marching Crimson Pipers (261.1) Savannah State University — Powerhouse of the South (259.55) Langston University — Marching Pride (258.6) Albany State University — Marching Rams Show Band (245.85) Fort Valley State University — Blue Machine Marching Band (245.4) Talladega College — Great Tornado Band (242.45) Benedict College — Band of Distinction (237.4) Elizabeth City State University — Sound of Class (233.4) Florida Memorial University — The ROAR Marching Band (224.4) Morehouse College — House of Funk (223.2) Bowie State University — Symphony of Soul (220.6)

Virginia State’s lead was built on balance. The Trojan Explosion ranked first in pictures, drill, design and marching maneuvers as well as percussion. It finished second in musicality and auxiliaries and third among drum majors.



Dr. Taylor Whitehead, Virginia State’s director of bands, said the program starts with a broad view of what an HBCU halftime show should deliver.



“As a band director, I have always understood the importance and significance of halftime entertainment and pageantry,” Whitehead said. “At Virginia State University, our show format is designed to showcase not only the musicianship of the Trojan Explosion Marching Band, but also the talents of our drum majors, percussion section, and auxiliary squads.”



Virginia State is one of the few HBCU bands with three auxiliary squads. Whitehead said the staff looks for creative ways to feature every unit while continuing to evaluate and improve each show.

Category leaders reveal a competitive field

Fayetteville State took the top spot in musicality and finished second in the overall Red Lobster Band of The Year standings. Virginia State led two categories, while Tuskegee and Morehouse also earned top marks.

Musicality: Fayetteville State University — Marching Bronco eXpress

Pictures, Drill, Design & Marching Maneuvers: Virginia State University — Trojan Explosion

Drum Majors: Tuskegee University — Marching Crimson Pipers

Percussion: Virginia State University — Trojan Explosion

Auxiliary: Morehouse College — House of Funk

The race tightens considerably after the top two. Defending Division II champion Miles College holds third place, but Winston-Salem State trails the Purple Marching Machine by only 0.05 points. Tuskegee, Savannah State and Langston are also separated by just 2.5 points from fifth through seventh.



That depth reflects what Don P. Roberts, executive band consultant for ESPN BOTY, sees across the larger landscape for HBCU bands.



“I have seen huge growth in the overall quality of performances of the majority of our HBCU Bands,” Roberts said. He credited competition with challenging programs to perform at their highest level. “I truly believe iron sharpens iron.”



Roberts also pointed to increased visibility, the rise of band media teams and directors’ willingness to receive feedback as major areas of growth.



Professor Dowell Taylor, BOTY co-chair, said the evaluation process gives directors immediate access to experienced music educators through the Competition Suite App. That feedback can become a live diagnostic tool before the next performance.



“To mitigate biases, the committee employs a randomized rotating panel of judges,” Taylor said. “This approach to adjudication has encouraged directors to give equal weight to the development of all band units, including color guard, dancers, drum majors, and percussion. A band cannot solely rely on a dominant section and remain competitive.”

Rankings are a starting point, not a finish line

Dr. Kenneth Ruff brings experience as both a BOTY champion and a co-chair. He believes the first ranking should help every program identify its strengths without sacrificing its identity.



“The first ranking is an important part of the Band of the Year process, but I believe it should be viewed as more than simply where a band falls on a list,” Ruff said. “It’s an opportunity for each program to recognize what it is doing well, identify areas for growth, and continue raising its standard of excellence.”



That opportunity matters in a Division II field where a fraction of a point can change the order. Virginia State owns a clear September advantage, but the chase behind the Trojan Explosion has already begun. As HBCU bands refine their shows and respond to the judges, the next Division II rankings will reveal which programs can turn early feedback into championship momentum.