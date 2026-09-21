ICE detained-HBCU basketball player reportedly needs treatment

An HBCU basketball player at Kentucky State University has spent more than a month in immigration custody after being detained by ICE while traveling with her team.



Aminata “Mina” Seck, a 26-year-old Kentucky State women’s basketball player from Dakar, Senegal, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Aug. 7 at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. Seck was traveling with the Thorobrettes for a tournament in New York when she was detained after passing through airport security.



The situation has drawn additional concern because Seck is dealing with an ACL injury that her attorney says requires medical treatment.



Attorney Sadiqa Reynolds told the Courier Journal that Seck has struggled to receive consistent access to ice for the injury while in custody and has experienced significant pain. Reynolds said Seck has received medication but has had limited medical attention.



“She needs surgery. She needs medical attention,” Reynolds wrote in a social media post cited by the Courier Journal.

Kentucky State coach rallies support for Seck

Kentucky State head women’s basketball coach Amani Williams has emerged as one of Seck’s strongest advocates as the case continues.



Williams recently issued a public call for support for Seck, asking those who are able to contribute toward legal expenses connected to the case. She also said supporters could provide money for Seck’s commissary account and phone calls while she remains detained.



For those unable to donate, Williams encouraged members of the Kentucky State and HBCU communities to write letters supporting Seck.



“Please share your personal experiences with Mina, speak to her character, and describe the positive interactions and impact she has had on you or others,” Williams wrote.



Williams also thanked those who have supported Seck and used the hashtag #BringAminaHome.



“Every donation, letter, share, and kind word of support means so much right now,” Williams wrote.



Reynolds previously told the Courier Journal that Williams has remained heavily involved since Seck was detained.



“She has treated her like a mother would treat their child,” Reynolds said.

Seck remains away from Kentucky State

Since her detention, Seck has reportedly been transferred through multiple locations. The Courier Journal reported she had been held in facilities in Clay County, Chicago, Clark County and Grayson County.



Reynolds said Seck may have missed a deadline related to her student visa paperwork while recovering from back surgery. ICE had not publicly provided the newspaper with a detailed explanation of the detention when the original report was published. Kentucky State declined to discuss specifics, citing privacy concerns.



Seck came to Kentucky State after playing at Langston University and developed into one of the Thorobrettes’ top players.



The 6-foot-4 center earned Third-Team All-SIAC honors following the 2025-26 season and received the conference’s Elite 16 award for academic achievement. She recorded five double-doubles during the season.



Now basketball has moved to the background.



Seck remains separated from her teammates and the HBCU community supporting her while her representatives continue seeking relief in her immigration case and access to treatment for her ACL injury.

Williams and the Kentucky State community, meanwhile, have made their position clear: they want Mina home.