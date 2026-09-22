HBCU Division I Red Lobster Band of The Year rankings: Sept. ’26

HBCU bands in Division I have opened the 2026 Red Lobster Band of The Year race with almost no daylight between the leaders. Norfolk State University’s Spartan Legion earned 304.6 points in September, edging North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine by one-tenth of a point.

Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M sit within striking distance. Just 1.2 points separate the entire top four, turning the first rankings into an early warning: the Division I path to the championship is wide open.

Division I Top 15 for September

Norfolk State University — Spartan Legion (304.6) North Carolina A&T State University — Blue and Gold Marching Machine (304.5) Bethune-Cookman University — Marching Wildcats (303.5) Florida A&M University — Marching “100” (303.4) Jackson State University — Sonic Boom of the South (301.5) Prairie View A&M University — Marching Storm (295.7) Texas Southern University — Ocean of Soul (294.5) Southern University — Human Jukebox (291.8) Alabama A&M University — Marching Maroon and White (290.5) Tennessee State University — Aristocrat of Bands (283.5) Alabama State University — Mighty Marching Hornets (279.5) South Carolina State University — Marching 101 (279.5) Grambling State University — World Famed Tiger Marching Band (278) North Carolina Central University — Sound Machine (274.5) Alcorn State University — Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite (269.5)

The Spartan Legion’s opening lead came from balance. Norfolk State placed in the top five in musicality, drum majors, percussion and auxiliary. Its lowest category finish was eighth in pictures, drill, design and marching maneuvers.



North Carolina A&T showed similar range. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine finished fourth in percussion and fifth in drum majors and auxiliary. Bethune-Cookman placed among the top seven in every category, while Florida A&M won drill and finished second in both musicality and drum majors.



Don P. Roberts, executive band consultant for ESPN BOTY, said the narrow margin reflects growth across HBCU bands.



“It’s unbelievable that only 1.2 points separates the top four bands in Division I, which basically means we have a four way tie at #1 for the month of September,” Roberts said. “No band in Division I has been mathematically eliminated because the scores are so high.”

Complete Division I category rankings

The five category titles went to four programs. Jackson State led musicality and drum majors. Florida A&M topped pictures, drill, design and marching maneuvers. South Carolina State claimed percussion, while Prairie View A&M led auxiliary.

Musicality

Pictures, Drill, Design & Marching Maneuvers

Drum Majors

Percussion

Auxiliary

Roberts believes competition is pushing HBCU bands to perform at a higher level. He also sees more programs using media teams and YouTube channels to build visibility. Still, he called directors’ willingness to receive feedback the greatest area of growth.



That feedback is central to the Red Lobster Band of The Year process. BOTY co-chair Professor Dowell Taylor said directors receive immediate evaluations from experienced music educators through the Competition Suite App. A randomized, rotating panel helps reduce bias while encouraging every program to develop its full presentation.



“This approach to adjudication has encouraged directors to give equal weight to the development of all band units, including color guard, dancers, drum majors, and percussion,” Taylor said. “A band cannot solely rely on a dominant section and remain competitive.”

An opening benchmark for HBCU bands

Dr. Kenneth Ruff knows both sides of the process as a BOTY champion and now a co-chair. He views the opening list as a tool for improvement, not simply a verdict.



“The first ranking is an important part of the Band of the Year process, but I believe it should be viewed as more than simply where a band falls on a list,” Ruff said. “It’s an opportunity for each program to recognize what it is doing well, identify areas for growth, and continue raising its standard of excellence.”



The September results give every contender a starting point. Norfolk State owns the top position, but North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M are essentially alongside it. Jackson State is only 3.1 points from first, and each category has its own competitive order.



For HBCU bands, the next rankings will measure more than movement. They will show which programs can absorb the feedback, sharpen every unit and turn an early score into championship momentum.

Go to the official Band of the Year website for even more information.