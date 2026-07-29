HBCU family celebrates son signed by Oakland Athletics

Southern University baseball standout KJ White is officially beginning his professional career after signing with the Oakland Athletics organization earlier this month, but recent messages from White and his family on social media have put the milestone into a more personal perspective.

After wrapping up one of the most decorated seasons in recent Southern baseball history, White shared a heartfelt farewell to “The Bluff,” thanking the university that helped shape both his career and his character.

“Four years ago, I came to Southern University with a dream,” White wrote. “Looking back, I leave with so much more than I ever imagined. I found a family, built lifelong friendships, and created memories that I’ll carry with me forever.”

The message reflected on more than baseball, as White thanked his coaches, teammates and Jaguars fans for believing in him throughout his collegiate career.

“Every time I wore Southern across my chest, I played with pride because I knew who I was representing,” White wrote.

As he prepares to enter professional baseball, White made it clear he plans to continue carrying the HBCU banner.

“As I begin this next chapter with the Athletics, I know this opportunity is about more than just me,” he wrote. “I’ll proudly carry The Bluff wherever this game takes me, and I hope to continue showing the world what HBCU student-athletes are capable of.”

White’s father echoed that sentiment while celebrating his son’s accomplishment on social media.

“It was all a dream… Now it’s a reality. KJ signs with the MLB Athletics Organization. Turning 10% into 1%. God is so amazing. Amateur ?? College ?? Pro ??”

The signing comes after a dominant 2026 campaign in which White established himself as one of the nation’s top HBCU baseball players.

The Jaguars infielder earned SWAC Hitter of the Year honors, First-Team All-SWAC recognition and was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Award, presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate baseball player.

White finished his senior season batting .421 while collecting 81 hits, eight doubles, one home run and 33 RBIs. He also scored 46 runs and posted a .486 on-base percentage while serving as Southern’s table-setter atop the lineup.

His breakout season helped lead Southern to a 29-23 overall record and a 20-7 mark in SWAC play. The 29 victories were the program’s most under head coach Chris Crenshaw and the Jaguars’ highest win total since 2019.

“KJ came to work every day with a professional mindset and earned this opportunity through his dedication, consistency and commitment to becoming the best player he could be,” Crenshaw said following White’s signing.

Now, after completing the journey from standout recruit to SWAC Player of the Year, White begins the next chapter of his baseball career with the Athletics organization. But if his farewell message is any indication, Southern University will remain part of that journey.

“The Bluff will always be home,” White wrote, “and I’ll forever be grateful.”