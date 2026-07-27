HBCU band won’t pay to play at SEC school this fall

UGA football will host Tennessee State in a historic SEC-HBCU matchup. But one of HBCU culture’s most recognizable sounds will be missing.



Tennessee State President Dwayne Tucker announced that the Grammy Award-winning Aristocrat of Bands will not travel to Athens. The Sept. 5 trip also will not include Tennessee State’s cheerleaders or Sophisticated Ladies dance team.



University leaders cited SEC game-day restrictions and operational requirements. They also pointed to ticket costs for more than 220 students and staff.



“Unlike the traditional HBCU game-day experience, SEC stadium policies provide visiting bands with limited performance opportunities, including a scheduled halftime appearance and no extended postgame performance,” Tucker wrote in a statement to TSU alumni.



TSU also said it would have to purchase a $100 ticket for every traveler. That includes each band member, cheerleader and Sophisticated Ladies dancer.



Tickets alone could push the cost above $22,000. Tennessee State would still have to cover transportation, lodging, meals and other travel expenses.

SEC game-day rules change HBCU band experience

The decision removes a major cultural component from the first Georgia football meeting with Tennessee State. The Tigers will visit Sanford Stadium on Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. ET, and the game will stream on SECN+.



The matchup opens Georgia’s 2026 schedule and gives Tennessee State a rare stage against an SEC power. It also brings two distinct game-day traditions into the same building. The visiting HBCU band would normally help define that crossover for both fan bases.



For an HBCU program, the band often serves as more than halftime entertainment. Pregame performances, in-game musical exchanges and postgame “fifth quarter” shows form a major part of the event.



Tennessee State said the SEC setting would offer the Aristocrat of Bands fewer chances to perform. A traditional HBCU football game provides a broader stage. That difference, paired with ticket costs, led university leaders to keep the full traveling contingent in Nashville.



“After consulting with AOB leadership, the Chief Financial Officer, and the Division of Student Affairs on the travel and participation requirements, it has been determined that the Aristocrat of Bands, Cheerleaders, and Sophisticated Ladies will not travel to the Georgia game due to the unique operational requirements and performance restrictions associated with SEC game-day protocols,” Tucker wrote.



The Tennessee State band will still perform at every other home and away game during the 2026 football season. TSU said it has funded band travel for the remainder of the schedule.



The Aristocrat of Bands carries one of the largest profiles in HBCU music. In 2023, it became the first collegiate marching band to win a Grammy Award. Its work on The Urban Hymnal earned the honor.



That visibility would have made the Georgia football trip a national showcase for Tennessee State. Instead, the matchup will spotlight the financial and cultural gaps that HBCU programs can encounter inside SEC stadiums.



Georgia and Tennessee State will still make history on the field in Athens. Without the Aristocrat of Bands, the first meeting will sound much different than many HBCU fans expected.