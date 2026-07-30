R&B legend Johnny Gill to perform ahead of HBCU football classic

Johnny Gill is bringing another dose of New Edition star power to an HBCU athletics event.



The Grammy-nominated R&B singer is expected to perform at Alabama A&M University as part of a concert connected to the Louis Crews Classic. It is one of the signature annual football weekends on “The Hill.” The event gives Alabama A&M another chance to blend music, athletics, alumni engagement and fundraising into one major cultural moment.

For Johnny Gill, the appearance continues his connection to audiences who grew up with New Edition and his solo career. For Alabama A&M, it is another example of how HBCU athletic departments are using entertainment to turn football weekends into larger experiences.

The Louis Crews Classic has become a staple for Alabama A&M fans. The school created the annual game in 2010 to honor former head coach Louis Crews and his family. Crews coached Alabama A&M from 1959 through 1976 and finished with a 110-61-3 record,

That history gives the weekend more weight than a regular home game. It is part football, part reunion and part celebration of Alabama A&M tradition. Adding Johnny Gill to the mix gives the university a major entertainment draw with deep appeal across generations.

Johnny Gill gives Alabama A&M a cultural boost

Johnny Gill is known as a member of New Edition, one of the most influential R&B groups of all time. He also built a successful solo career with hits that made him a fixture in the late 1980s and 1990s R&B era.

That kind of name matters for an HBCU event.

Alabama A&M is not simply putting on a concert. It is creating a weekend that can pull in alumni, fans, donors and casual supporters who may be drawn by the music first but leave more connected to the university. That is the same kind of formula that helped make Southern University’s Bobby Brown gala story pop.

HBCU

The HBCU sports economy has changed. Schools are facing rising costs tied to travel, facilities, staffing, scholarships, recruiting and the broader expectations of modern college athletics. That means athletic departments have to find new ways to generate revenue and deepen support beyond the scoreboard.



Alabama A&M has already shown it understands that model. During the 2024 Louis Crews Classic weekend, the school hosted an athletics scholarship gala featuring Kem, with table and ticket pricing tied directly to the event experience.



Now Johnny Gill gives Alabama A&M another recognizable headliner who can help turn an athletics weekend into a larger cultural event.



The 2026 Louis Crews Classic is scheduled for Sept. 5 against Miles College at Louis Crews Stadium, according to Alabama A&M’s football schedule.



For Alabama A&M, the value is bigger than one night of music. It is about using HBCU culture, legacy and entertainment to create support for athletics. And with Johnny Gill attached to the weekend, the Bulldogs have a familiar voice helping amplify the message.