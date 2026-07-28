Philadelphia Eagles legends Mike Vick, DeSean Jackson return to NFL stadium

Former Philadelphia Eagles stars DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick are set to meet as HBCU football coaches again at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL franchise.



Norfolk State University announced it would be moving its home game to Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The game is set for Oct. 31, 2026. Kickoff time and additional game day details will be announced at a later date.



“Coming back to Lincoln Financial Field never gets old for me – this is a place that holds a lot of special memories,” Vick said. “Last year’s game was a special moment for our program, and to lead our players back onto a field I once called home is something I’ll always cherish. Doing it against Delaware State, led by my former teammate and longtime friend DeSean Jackson, adds another exciting chapter to the matchup. It’s also an opportunity to celebrate the bands, traditions, and pageantry that make HBCU football special.”

An HBCU rematch in the home of the Philadelphia Eagles

The two HBCU programs met up last year as the former Philadelphia Eagles stars-turned-HBCU head coaches went head to head. Jackson’s Delaware State squad came out on top.

“Me and Vick, we intended for it to be a classic,” Jackson told HBCU Gameday at MEAC Media Day. “So regardless if we’re not here, regardless of what our futures may bring, it can always be like the DeSean Jackson-Michael Vick HBCU Classic.”



Last year’s game was a home contest for Delaware State. The game drew a reported attendance of over 47,000. But this year’s game required the Virginia HBCU to greenlight moving its home game to Philadelphia.



It apparently was worth it for Norfolk State Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb.



“Returning to Lincoln Financial Field is a tremendous moment for Norfolk State University, our football program, and our student-athletes,” she said. “Last year showed us just how special this stage can be, and we are thrilled to build on that momentum. We are excited to bring our fans, alumni, and the entire HBCU community back together to showcase the excellence of Norfolk State University.”

Philadelphia will have an HBCU spotlight again

This announcement comes on the heels of news that another HBCU game will be taking place at the venue. A CIAA matchup between Virginia Union and Lincoln University is scheduled for the same day.

Norfolk State went 1-11 in Michael Vick’s first season. Delaware State went 8-4, finishing as the MEAC runner up under DeSean Jackson.

Come back to HBCU Gameday or download our app for more updates.

