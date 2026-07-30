A classroom assignment at Alcorn State University, a Mississippi HBCU, has sparked a national conversation about artificial intelligence after a history professor revealed that dozens of students unknowingly exposed their reliance on AI-generated work.

The viral story has drawn millions of views on TikTok, but it also highlights a unique irony: Alcorn State is simultaneously emerging as one of the nation’s leading HBCUs in artificial intelligence education and research.

A hidden word exposed AI-generated submissions

Dr. Jason Gibson, a history professor at the Mississippi HBCU, embedded the word “Madagascar” in white font within an essay prompt that asked students to compare the Industrial Revolution with today’s digital age.

Students who copied the prompt directly into an AI chatbot and submitted the generated response without reviewing it inadvertently included the hidden word in their essays.

“Thirty-two of my 35 students between two classes failed a portion of their midterm because they all used AI to generate their entire response,” Gibson said in one of three TikTok videos explaining the assignment. “Apparently they didn’t proofread it.”

After grading the exams, Gibson showed students the hidden text and encouraged anyone who believed they had been unfairly affected to appeal their grade. One student’s score was adjusted after she explained that her device’s dark mode prevented the hidden text from appearing.

“I know there are professors out there that get a kick out of failing students over and over … I get no gratification out of seeing students fail,” Gibson said. “It’s not my intent to see you fail. That’s weird.”

Instead, Gibson said the assignment illustrated a simple point: students remain responsible for the work they submit, even when AI is involved.

“You would be amazed at the bizarre usage of the word ‘Madagascar’ that I saw in these students’ assignments,” he said. “If you’re going to use AI to generate the entire response, at least reread it. At least try to ensure that it makes a little bit of sense. Try to put it in your own words.”

Alcorn State is investing heavily in AI

The incident comes at a time when Alcorn State has become one of the most aggressive HBCUs in embracing artificial intelligence as part of its academic mission.

The university is a partner in a $500,000 National Science Foundation grant alongside Florida A&M, Grambling State and Jackson State that integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning into biology instruction. The initiative is expected to prepare more than 700 students for careers in biotechnology, biodata science and other AI-driven fields.

Alcorn has also joined the AWS Machine Learning University Educators Consortium, giving faculty access to training, curriculum resources and industry partnerships designed to prepare students for careers in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Earlier this year, the university announced another milestone by signing a memorandum of understanding with NVIDIA, becoming the first HBCU to fully implement AI across its campus. The partnership includes the deployment of 15 supercomputers while expanding AI education, research opportunities and workforce development.

University leaders have positioned those initiatives as part of Alcorn’s commitment to preparing students for an increasingly technology-driven workforce rather than avoiding the rapid rise of AI.

A lesson in responsible AI

That’s why Gibson’s now-viral classroom exercise has resonated beyond social media.

Rather than discouraging students from using artificial intelligence altogether, the assignment reinforced an increasingly common message in higher education: AI can be a valuable learning tool, but it should supplement critical thinking—not replace it.

The videos have generated millions of views online, with supporters praising Gibson’s creative approach to teaching academic integrity while critics questioned whether the hidden prompt unfairly penalized students.

Regardless of where the debate lands, the episode illustrates the balancing act facing colleges across the country.

At Alcorn State, that balance appears to be clear. The university is investing heavily in artificial intelligence while reminding students that no technology can replace careful thinking, sound judgment and personal accountability.