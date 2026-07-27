College football’s eighth-year man determined to finish strong

The NCAA granted Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelius Brown IV, better known as “Quad,” an eighth season of eligibility of college football. He has decided he will not spend it explaining himself.



Brown heard the jokes. He saw the social media comments. The Birmingham native even laughed at a few after news of his extended HBCU football career spread online.



“Hate is great,” Brown told HBCU Gameday at SWAC Football Media Day. “Back in the early 2000s, they used to say, ‘If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin’.’”



The number eight will follow Brown throughout the 2026 season. However, two other numbers tell more about the man wearing Alabama A&M’s maroon and white.



He is Cornelius Brown IV, the fourth man to carry the family name. He also wears No. 10, which inspired his “Dime” nickname and personal brand.



Both numbers appeared on the oversized, bedazzled chain resting against his chest at media day. The glittering “Dime” pendant featured a No. 10 and the Roman numeral IV.



“It really just represents my brand,” Brown said. “It says ‘Dime.’ That’s my nickname, number 10 on the football field, and then the IV for Cornelius Brown the fourth. So that represents my legacy and who I am, who I come from.”



Brown also wants the jewelry to send a message to recruits. An HBCU athlete, he said, can build a brand and find major opportunities.

Cornelius Brown began his college football career at Georgia State in 2019. His breakout came the following season. He passed for 2,278 yards, accounted for 24 touchdowns and earned 2020 LendingTree Bowl MVP honors.



The NCAA did not count the pandemic-altered 2020 season against athletes’ eligibility. Brown later moved to UT Martin before joining Alabama A&M in 2023.



Injuries added more turns to the journey.



Brown said he has undergone three surgeries in three years. The latest followed Alabama A&M’s 2025 game against Jackson State. He suffered three torn ankle ligaments on what he called an “illegal low hit.” The injury ended his season after four appearances.



The timing made Cornelius Brown eligible for a medical hardship waiver. As HBCU Gameday previously reported, the NCAA approved his request and opened the door to year eight.



Brown underwent surgery during Magic City Classic week. He could not join his teammates, but his attention had already turned toward another comeback.



“As soon as I got hurt, I started thinking about next year,” he said. “My intentions and my focus immediately went to getting back to 100 percent and getting ready to play next year.”



Faith helped him process the setback. Brown cited Jeremiah 29:11 and his belief that God still had a plan. He also pointed to John 16:33 and its warning that trials are inevitable.



“There’s nothing in this life that can really knock me down enough to where I can’t get back up,” Brown said. “Trouble don’t last always, and I really believe that.”

Cornelius Brown IV poses at SWAC Football Media Day. (SWAC photo)

Blocking out the noise at Alabama A&M

The outside conversation often reduces Cornelius Brown’s story to his years in college football. He views the attention differently.



“The only opinions that matter are the opinions of my family, opinions of God, opinions of my teammates and the opinions of the people that wear maroon and white,” he said. “Everybody else, it doesn’t matter.”



Brown finds comments from trolls entertaining. The criticism has also brought attention to the “Dime” brand across his chest.



More importantly, Brown believes many critics would accept another NCAA-approved season if they stood in his position.



“There’s nothing I’d rather be doing than playing college football and being the starting quarterback at Alabama A&M,” he said. “The people on the other side of the screen that may be hating or trolling, if they were in my same situation, they would do the exact same thing. I guarantee you.”



His decision to stay at Alabama A&M came down to trust. Brown has a strong relationship with offensive coordinator Dennis Alexander. He has also worked with quarterbacks coach Coach Evans for several years.



Brown did not want to enter the transfer portal and risk becoming depth elsewhere. He had already built influence and relationships on “The Hill.”



“I just wanted to really finish what I started here at A&M,” he said.

Quad Brown wants to go out with a bang

Before the injury, Cornelius Brown played some of his best football. He completed 81 of 125 passes for 1,060 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Brown added 80 rushing yards and three scores.



Alabama A&M started 3-1 before injuries changed its season. Head coach Sam Shade later described Brown as one of the team’s biggest leaders.



Now Brown wants his eighth season to end with records, wins and an NFL opportunity. Breaking Alabama A&M’s passing records has become part of his standard.



“Each and every year that I play, the standard for my play goes higher and higher and higher,” Brown said.



The NCAA gave Brown more time, but not a guarantee. He still must prove that his best football remains ahead.



Brown understands all of that. The fourth Cornelius Brown will enter season eight wearing No. 10, carrying his family legacy and chasing one final season worth remembering.