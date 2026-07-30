UFL shudders team, former HBCU star needs new home

One of spring football’s most successful franchises is coming to an end, and with it, another chapter closes for former South Carolina State offensive lineman Armani Taylor-Prioleau.

The United Football League announced Thursday that it is ceasing operations of the Birmingham Stallions as part of a strategic realignment aimed at positioning the league for long-term growth. Birmingham and Houston will be replaced by two new markets in 2027 as the UFL continues its expansion plans, with Oklahoma City already slated to join by 2028.

For Taylor-Prioleau, the decision means the end of his time with one of the league’s flagship organizations.

The former South Carolina State standout re-signed with Birmingham in November 2024 after serving as a key depth piece along the Stallions’ offensive line. He originally joined the franchise in December 2023 following another stint in the NFL.

Taylor-Prioleau’s football journey has been anything but conventional.

A native of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, he began his collegiate career at Appalachian State before transferring to South Carolina State. Interestingly, he initially planned to focus on basketball after arriving in Orangeburg, spending two seasons as a reserve on the Bulldogs’ men’s basketball team before returning to the football field.

The move paid off.

Taylor-Prioleau developed into one of the MEAC’s top offensive linemen, earning Third-Team All-MEAC honors before being named a First-Team All-MEAC selection during his final season with the Bulldogs.

Although he went undrafted in 2020, Taylor-Prioleau earned opportunities with several NFL organizations, appearing in four games for the Cleveland Browns while also spending time with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and, most recently, the Washington Commanders. He spent training camp with Washington in 2024 before being released on an injury settlement just before the regular season.

That led him back to Birmingham, where he provided veteran leadership and offensive line depth for the Stallions entering the 2025 UFL season.

Why Birmingham is going away

The Stallions’ departure comes despite being one of the UFL’s most recognizable brands and drawing one of the league’s better fan bases.

According to UFL co-owner Mike Repole, the issue wasn’t fan support—it was the size of Protective Stadium.

“With Birmingham, this decision was 100% due to the wrong sized venue,” Repole said in a league statement. “Even on opening day, when 16,000 Stallions fans showed up, the energy, passion, and game atmosphere was not felt due to the size of the venue.”

Repole said the league would welcome the opportunity to return to Birmingham if a more suitable stadium solution becomes available.

The UFL plans to announce two replacement markets for 2027 while continuing its long-term expansion strategy, targeting a 10-team league by 2028 and eventually growing to 12 teams.

For Taylor-Prioleau, the league’s restructuring means another transition in a career defined by perseverance. From an HBCU offensive lineman and former college basketball player to NFL stops and professional spring football, he’ll once again look for an opportunity to continue his football career.