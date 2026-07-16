Cam Newton mentored this HBCU quarterback

Jackson State quarterback Jared Lockhart enters the 2026 season as one of the most intriguing players in HBCU football, but the foundation for his success was laid years before he arrived in Jackson.

Growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lockhart had an opportunity that few young quarterbacks ever experience. He learned firsthand from former NFL MVP Cam Newton, the former Carolina Panthers superstar whose influence continues to shape the Tigers’ sophomore quarterback today.

“I played on his 7-on-7 team when I was little,” Lockhart said. “Just growing up, getting that knowledge from him, being able to stay at his crib, it just taught me a lot. He taught me a lot. He made sure I was good, fed me and just tried to model my game after him.”

Jared Lockhart’s connection to Cam Newton began in Charlotte

When asked who his favorite quarterback was growing up, Lockhart didn’t hesitate.

“Cam Newton.”

Asked whether he sees Newton’s influence in his own game, the 6-foot-5 quarterback smiled before answering.

“Most definitely. I can call him right now. He’d say the same thing.”

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton

The relationship extends well beyond football fandom. Lockhart said Newton became a mentor during his youth, offering guidance both on and off the field while helping him develop into the quarterback he is today.

For a Charlotte native, there may have been no bigger football figure to emulate than the Panthers legend who won NFL MVP honors and led Carolina to Super Bowl 50.

Jared Lockhart emerged as Jackson State’s quarterback of the future

Lockhart began the 2025 season as Jackson State’s backup quarterback before taking over the starting role midway through the year.

Instead of feeling overwhelmed by the opportunity, he leaned on his preparation.

“I was just ready for the moment,” Lockhart said. “I dedicated myself with my preparation. I’m always ready for the pressure. It’s just been built in me since I was little.”

The numbers reflected that confidence.

In seven games, Lockhart completed 76 of 113 passes (67.3%) for 1,187 yards, eight touchdowns and just three interceptions, finishing with a 173.55 passer rating. He also rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns, giving Jackson State another dangerous dual-threat quarterback.

His play helped lead the Tigers to the SWAC Championship Game while establishing him as one of the conference’s breakout freshmen.

Former Jackson State QB Jacobian Morgan helped prepare Lockhart

Lockhart also credited former Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan with helping him mature into a starting quarterback.

Morgan, who also threw for 1,187 yards during the 2025 season before Lockhart assumed the starting role, became an important mentor inside the Tigers’ quarterback room.

“I learned a lot from him,” Lockhart said. “He’s very detailed in what he does. He has great character on and off the field. He’s a great leader. Great mentor.”

Lockhart said watching Morgan’s daily preparation helped him understand what it meant to be the leader of Jackson State’s offense.

How Jackson State recruited Jared Lockhart

Before becoming Jackson State’s starting quarterback, Lockhart’s recruiting journey took an unexpected turn.

After attending West Mecklenburg High School before transferring to Porter Ridge and Myers Park High School, a knee injury during his senior season derailed a planned commitment to Syracuse.

Jackson State, however, never stopped recruiting him.

“Jackson State was still hitting my phone,” Lockhart said. “T.C. was calling me while I was in the hospital with a broke knee. It just showed me how much love and support I had behind Jackson State.”

That loyalty ultimately convinced Lockhart that Jackson was where he belonged.

“Once I went on my official visit, it showed me a lot of love and it just looked like home where I’m supposed to be.”

Jared Lockhart has his sights set on a SWAC championship

After reaching the SWAC Championship Game as a true freshman, Lockhart knows expectations are much higher entering the 2026 season.

“We’ve just been preaching on getting better each and every day,” Lockhart said. “Only ourselves can take us out of where we want to be. We want to go to Atlanta. That’s where we’re going to get to.”

With another offseason under his belt, a talented roster around him and years of mentorship from Cam Newton influencing his approach, Lockhart appears poised to become one of the faces of HBCU football this fall.

If his freshman season was an introduction, the 2026 campaign could be the year Jared Lockhart establishes himself among the elite quarterbacks in the FCS—and perhaps the next great signal-caller to emerge from Jackson State.