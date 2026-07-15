CIAA officially announces extra game for Division II playoff push

The CIAA will add a No. 3-versus-No. 4 game, giving the HBCU league another path toward the Division II playoffs.



Conference officials confirmed the expanded format Wednesday during CIAA Football Media Day in Durham. The announcement confirms HBCU Gameday’s previous reporting from the conference’s spring board meetings.



The new contest will be called the Friday Night Blitz Game. It will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Durham County Memorial Stadium. The teams that finish third and fourth in the final CIAA standings will meet in that game.



The conference championship will remain a separate event. The top two teams will play for the CIAA title at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. That game will also take place at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

A new opportunity before the playoffs

The Friday Night Blitz Game will not serve as a semifinal. Its winner will not advance to the championship game.



Instead, the CIAA is giving two additional HBCU football programs a final chance to improve their postseason profiles. A late win over another contender could help when the NCAA selects its Division II playoffs field.



The value of multiple bids became clear in 2025. Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith both earned home games in the NCAA playoffs. It marked the first time two CIAA teams hosted postseason games during the same season.



Johnson C. Smith won the conference championship, while Virginia Union finished as the runner-up. Both teams lost in the opening round, but their selections showed the league can place multiple programs in the national field.



Fayetteville State would have played in the No. 3-versus-No. 4 matchup last season under the new structure against Virginia State.

The added game also creates another ticketed event for the CIAA. It gives the conference more broadcast inventory, another sponsorship opportunity and an extra night to bring fans into Durham.



However, the football impact will drive the early conversation. The third- and fourth-place teams could enter Friday night near the edge of the regional rankings.



A win could strengthen a playoffs argument. A loss could end one.



The CIAA has not changed how it crowns its champion. The top two teams will still decide the title on Saturday.



Championship weekend will now feature four HBCU teams, two games and another chance for the CIAA to influence the NCAA playoffs picture.