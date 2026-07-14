Dallas to host national HBCU band showcase

Pepsi is bringing its premier HBCU band showcase to the home of the Dallas Cowboys beginning in 2027.



The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands announced Dallas as the new home of its annual August event. Activities will take place during the weekend of Aug. 27, 2027. The event is being held in Houston this year.



AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the centerpiece of the weekend. The venue sits within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and is home to the Dallas Cowboys.



The event brings together HBCU marching bands, students, alumni and supporters from across the country. Organizers plan to continue that tradition while expanding the showcase’s presence in a new market.



“This move and partnership represent the next chapter for the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands,” NBOTB creator and executive producer Derek Webber said.



Webber believes Dallas can help the event grow while increasing its impact beyond the performances.



“As we look toward the future, Dallas provides an incredible opportunity to expand the experience, strengthen community engagement, and continue elevating HBCU culture and excellence on a national stage,” Webber said.

HBCU band showcase to take place in Dallas Cowboys home stadium

For more than a decade, the National Battle of the Bands has celebrated HBCU band culture and tradition. Its events also include fan experiences, educational programs and community engagement opportunities.



The Dallas-Fort Worth move could also provide a boost for tourism throughout the region. Organizers expect thousands of fans, students and alumni to participate in the weekend.



Dallas Sports Commission executive director Monica Paul said the region is prepared to welcome the event.



“This event is a celebration of culture, community, education, and excellence that will bring thousands of visitors to our region while showcasing the energy and vibrancy of Dallas on a national stage,” Paul said.



The move gives Pepsi and NBOTB access to one of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas. It also places the HBCU band showcase inside one of the country’s most recognizable sports venues.

More details coming for 2027 event

Organizers have not announced which HBCU marching bands will participate in the 2027 showcase. The complete event schedule and weekend programming also remain under development.



Ticket information will be released in the coming months. Additional community and educational activities are expected to surround the main event.



The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands will provide updates through its social media channels and official website. The event’s move to Dallas marks a new chapter for one of the largest national celebrations of HBCU marching band culture.