Lindsey Graham’s sister, HBCU graduate, temporarily fills seat

Darline Graham Nordone, an HBCU graduate, is temporarily taking over the South Carolina Senate seat held by her brother Lindsey Graham brother for more than two decades.



South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Nordone following the death of Graham. She will represent South Carolina until voters select a permanent successor through a special election.



Nordone is a graduate of South Carolina State University. She earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from the Orangeburg HBCU in 2009.



That connection was already part of South Carolina State’s tribute to Graham. University leaders mentioned Nordone while offering condolences to the Graham family.



Her appointment now gives that connection greater significance. An alumna of South Carolina State will temporarily occupy one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats.

From family tribute to Senate appointment

South Carolina State was among the HBCUs that honored Lindsey Graham after his death. The university recognized his public service and support for higher education across the state.



School leaders also highlighted the Graham family’s personal relationship with the institution through Nordone.



“Sen. Graham understood that higher education is an investment in South Carolina’s future,” the university said in its statement.



The school credited him with helping create opportunities and strengthen the state’s workforce.



McMaster selected Darline Graham Nordone shortly after Graham’s death was announced. Her service will be temporary, but the appointment places an HBCU graduate in a prominent national role.

Nordone in the spotlight

Nordone has worked as an optician and at various state agencies, including the South Carolina Commission for the Blind and the Department of Employment and Workforce. She lives in Lexington, is a graduate of the College of Charleston and has a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling.



South Carolina law requires, a one-week filing period for a special primary election begins on the second Tuesday after the candidate’s death, or July 21.|



The special primary election would be held on the second Tuesday after that filing period closes, or Aug. 11. A runoff, if necessary, would follow two weeks after that, or Aug. 25.



From that point, the new nominee would have just over two months to campaign for the general election on Nov. 3.

Lindsey Graham’s HBCU connections

During his Senate career, Lindsey Graham supported several projects involving South Carolina HBCUs.



His office helped secure or announce funding for research, scientific equipment and educational programs at South Carolina State. Graham also supported projects involving Benedict College and other HBCUs across the state.



He was best known nationally for his work on defense and foreign policy. However, his record also included investments that reached historically Black institutions in South Carolina.



Nordone’s appointment adds another chapter to that complicated relationship.



The South Carolina State alumna will now temporarily hold her brother’s Senate seat. Her selection also brings the Graham family’s HBCU connection directly into the national political spotlight.