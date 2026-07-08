SWAC Football 2026 Preseason All-Conference announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its 2026 Football Preseason selections and individual award winners, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body was selected as the 2026 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after earning First Team All-SWAC honors at quarterback. Jackson State defensive back Kam Sallis was named the 2026 SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year while also earning First Team All-SWAC recognition.
Body earned SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading one of the conference’s most explosive offenses in 2025. In eight games, he completed 113-of-160 passes (70.6%) for 1,770 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just one interception while adding 500 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He averaged 221.3 passing yards per game and posted a 203.6 passer efficiency rating, helping lead Alabama State to a 10-2 overall record and a 7-1 conference mark.
Sallis was voted the SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after serving as one of the anchors of a Jackson State defense that ranked among the league’s best in 2025. He recorded two interceptions while helping the Tigers limit opponents to just 18.8 points per game, 111.7 rushing yards per contest, and force eight team interceptions during a season that culminated in a 9-3 overall record, a 7-1 conference finish, and a berth in the SWAC Football Championship Game.
Alabama State paced all conference institutions with a league-high nine preseason all-conference selections. Jackson State, Bethune-Cookman, and Alcorn State each followed with six selections to tie for second-most among SWAC member institutions. Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Alabama A&M each placed five student-athletes on the preseason teams.
The 2026 SWAC football season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 27, with teams once again competing for division championships and a berth in the 2026 SWAC Football Championship Game.
A complete listing of preseason team selections is listed below.
2026 SWAC Football Preseason Awards
Offensive Player of the Year
Andrew Body, Alabama State
Defensive Player of the Year
Kam Sallis, Jackson State
2026 Preseason All-SWAC First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Andrew Body, Alabama State
Running Back: Jaylen Jennings, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Running Back: Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M
Offensive Line: Elijah Baker, Alabama State
Offensive Line: Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M
Offensive Line: Quaveon Davis, Jackson State
Offensive Line: Christian Loving, Bethune-Cookman
Offensive Line: Cameran Rogers, Alcorn State
Wide Receiver: Nate Rembert, Jackson State
Wide Receiver: D’Avery Robinson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tight End: Travon Jones, Prairie View A&M
Defense
Defensive Line: Malik Gucake, Prairie View A&M
Defensive Line: Eric Thomas Jr., Alcorn State
Defensive Line: Arenza Davis, Alabama A&M
Defensive Line: Michael Joiner Jr., Alabama State
Linebacker: Danarius Hilliard, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Linebacker: Wyatt Wright, Alabama A&M
Linebacker: Stephen Sparrow Jr., Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Ta’Shaun Sims, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Kam Sallis, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Eric Zachery, Prairie View A&M
Defensive Back: Herman Brister III, Southern
Specialists
Place Kicker: David Faulk, Alabama A&M
Punter: Demetrion Duvall, Alcorn State
Return Specialist: Nehemiah Hixon, Alabama State
Long Snapper: Cole Hash, Bethune-Cookman
2026 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Jared Lockhart, Jackson State
Running Back: Trey Holly, Southern
Running Back: Jamarie Hostzclaw, Alabama State
Offensive Line: Dezmond Penn, Alabama State
Offensive Line: Abe Diallo, Alcorn State
Offensive Line: Jayden Daniels, Texas Southern
Offensive Line: Alexander Vigil, Grambling State
Offensive Line: Nick Carter, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Wide Receiver: Roriyon Richardson, Texas Southern
Wide Receiver: Jordan Chambers-Smith, Alabama A&M
Tight End: Kordell Rodgers, Texas Southern
Defense
Defensive Line: Marquis Cagle, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Defensive Line: Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Line: Kenneth Andrews, Alcorn State
Defensive Line: Isaiah Washburn, Bethune-Cookman
Linebacker: Marcellius Johnson, Grambling State
Linebacker: Carmelo Jones, Jackson State
Linebacker: Douglas Franklin, Mississippi Valley State
Defensive Back: Naim Lassiter, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Keon Handley Jr., Alabama A&M
Defensive Back: KJ Chisholm, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Tayvion Haney, Alcorn State
Specialists
Place Kicker: Andrew Abu-Akel, Alabama State
Return Specialist: Jay’Shaun Johnson, Grambling State
Long Snapper: Garrett Wilemon, Alabama State