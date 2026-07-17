HBCU league shifts focus after media rights deal ends

The CIAA opened its 2026 Football Media Day without the HBCU GO presence that had become familiar in recent years. The difference was noticeable in Durham, North Carolina.



During the media partnership, HBCU GO regularly sent reporters, producers and camera crews to CIAA Football Media Day. Its team interviewed coaches and players, gathered footage and created material for upcoming broadcasts. That did not happen this year.



HBCU GO had no visible production or editorial presence at the CIAA event. Its personnel were instead in Birmingham, Alabama, covering SWAC Football Media Day, which took place on the same date.



The absence offered a visual reminder of the conference’s changing media situation.



CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker confirmed that the Division II league’s agreement with HBCU GO ended June 30. Conversations continue, but the conference has not committed its fall inventory to the network.



“We completed our contract, right, June 30th,” McWilliams Parker told UR Street TV. “We’re having some conversations about if there’s opportunities for them this fall. We haven’t committed anything at this point.”



For all practical purposes, the CIAA has entered a post-HBCU GO period. Whether that becomes permanent remains unclear.

CIAA has no sustained media partner

McWilliams Parker offered a direct assessment of the conference’s current position.



“We don’t have a sustained media partner right now,” she said. “But we have our platform, and we have very talented people, and we understand how we’re going to showcase nationally.”



The comments represent the clearest public update on the CIAA’s media future since its contract expired.



HBCU GO had become the most prominent home for the conference’s premium broadcasts. Its coverage gave the Division II league access to broader television and digital distribution while placing CIAA games before a national HBCU audience.



The partnership also extended beyond game broadcasts.



HBCU GO used conference events such as football media day to produce interviews, previews and promotional content. That work helped build anticipation for the season while giving CIAA players and coaches additional exposure.



Those opportunities did not carry over to this year’s event after the contract ended.



McWilliams Parker did not close the door on another arrangement. HBCU GO could still acquire individual games or a smaller package during the fall.



However, the commissioner made clear that the CIAA is considering a media plan that places greater value on ownership.



“We just have to figure out and be thoughtful about what is the opportunity that the CIAA has to own our own stuff,” McWilliams Parker said. “And I’m big on owning our own stuff.”



That idea could return the HBCU conference to a strategy it started years before the HBCU GO partnership.

Division II conference may return to its digital roots

The CIAA was the first HBCU athletic conference to introduce its own conference-wide digital sports network.

The CIAA Sports Network launched in 2018. It provided one centralized platform for live games, conference championships and other programming created by the league and its member institutions.



That network remained in operation after HBCU GO became the conference’s primary national media partner. Games not selected for wider distribution could still appear on the CIAA’s platform.



Now the Division II conference may ask its own network to carry a larger share of the load.



“We have our sports network,” McWilliams Parker said. “I don’t think we’ve maximized it.”



The statement was both an endorsement and an admission. The CIAA already owns a platform that can distribute its content. It has not yet turned that platform into a complete substitute for a national broadcast partner.



McWilliams Parker said the conference can still work with outside companies without surrendering all of its inventory.



“We can still diversify,” she said, “but we’re not going to give up everything we have.”



That approach would give the CIAA flexibility. Selected football or basketball games could appear on outside networks while the conference retains other events for its own platform.

The larger question is whether the CIAA Sports Network can deliver the consistency, production quality and reach required to attract viewers and advertisers.

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