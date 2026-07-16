ESPN celebrates HBCU platform in Atlanta ahead of MEAC-SWAC Challenge

ESPN trumpeted the next era of its HBCU football platform during the MEAC-SWAC Challenge took center stage Wednesday in Atlanta. Officials, coaches, athletic directors and band leaders gathered to preview the game of Alabama A&M and Howard while celebrating the continued growth of one of college football’s signature events.

The annual press conference highlighted the Aug. 29 season opener between Howard and Alabama A&M. It also delivered significant news for the future of the event.

John T. Grant, executive director of the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge and Cricket Celebration Bowl, announced that ESPN Events and the SWAC have agreed to a six-year extension through 2032. Grant added that an extension with the MEAC will be announced next week.

“I’m especially pleased to announce that ESPN Events and the SWAC have extended the conference’s participation in both the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Cricket Celebration Bowl through 2032,” Grant said.

“The six-year renewal ensures the continuation of two marquee events that serve as annual showcases for HBCU football in Atlanta.”

ESPN partnership continues to grow

The latest agreement strengthens a partnership that has helped make the MEAC-SWAC Challenge the unofficial opening weekend of the HBCU football season. It also secures the future of the Celebration Bowl, which matches the champions of the MEAC and SWAC each December in Atlanta.



Grant said the events have grown into much more than football games.

“Together, these events represent more than football games and competition,” Grant said. “They are national platforms that elevate institutions, showcase excellence and drive economic impact. They create opportunities for students and connect generations of alumni and fans.”



Grant also highlighted Toyota’s addition as the presenting sponsor of both events and the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition.



“A major milestone this year is the addition of Toyota as a new multi-year presenting sponsor,” Grant said. “Their commitment reflects the continued growth and national relevance of this portfolio.”



He also thanked Cricket Wireless for its continued investment in HBCU athletics.



“You can have no better partner than Cricket Wireless,” Grant said. “They saw the vision. They invested in the vision, not just with us, but they make investments directly into the conferences.”

Howard and Alabama A&M embrace the spotlight

The 2026 MEAC-SWAC Challenge returns to Center Parc Stadium on Aug. 29. Howard and Alabama A&M will meet in a Week Zero matchup that will air nationally on ABC.

Howard first-year head coach Ted White said the opportunity extends beyond the football field.



“It gives you an opportunity to sit in any room and feel confident about what you’re talking about and not fearful of anybody,” White said while describing the impact of the HBCU experience. “Howard University gave me that.”



White also emphasized that his program spent the summer preparing players for life beyond football. Howard’s offseason included media training, financial literacy sessions, résumé workshops and interview preparation.



Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade said the Challenge showcases everything that makes HBCU football unique.



“It’s not just the teams on the field,” Shade said. “It’s the fans, it’s the alums, it’s the bands. I’ve coached at a lot of places, but the excitement that I know I get, my coaching staff and players get on Saturdays in HBCU football is just very special.”

The event also featured Alabama A&M Director of Bands William J. Young and Howard Associate Director of Bands Clifford S. Southern.



Both directors stressed that halftime performances remain an important part of the MEAC-SWAC Challenge experience.



Young said fan engagement is the ultimate measure of success.



“If the crowd’s not staying on their feet, we didn’t do our jobs,” Young said.



The Challenge has become one of the nation’s premier showcases for HBCU football, combining nationally televised competition with the traditions of marching bands, alumni and campus culture.

The 2026 MEAC-SWAC Challenge kicks off Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The winner will begin the season with one of the highest-profile victories in HBCU football while taking the first step toward a possible Celebration Bowl appearance in December.