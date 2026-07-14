HBCU Presidency: Bethune-Cookman embraces Dr. Albert Mosley

When the Bethune-Cookman University Board of Trustees selected Dr. Albert Mosley as the institution’s eighth president on June 20, 2025, it marked the beginning of a new chapter for the historic HBCU. Less than three weeks later, on July 7, Mosley officially assumed the presidency, arriving in Daytona Beach ready to lead a university eager for stability and renewed momentum.

His arrival ended a prolonged period of uncertainty. It had been 1,574 days since Bethune-Cookman had a permanent president following the departure of Dr. Brent Chrite in 2021. During that span, a succession of interim presidents guided the university through a period that often featured tension between alumni and the Board of Trustees and left many longing for consistent leadership.

Just one year later, that uncertainty has largely been replaced with optimism.



Mosley’s impact was immediate. Faculty, students, alumni and community stakeholders quickly rallied around the new president, embracing a leader the university described as “a visionary with three decades of experience in higher education and nonprofit leadership” who brings “a deep commitment to academic innovation, institutional growth and student success.”

Embracing the legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune

One of Mosley’s first priorities was immersing himself in the legacy of university founder Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. Understanding the institution’s history, he believes, is essential to shaping its future.



“Before women could vote—and before even white women could vote—before women could own property, you had a Black woman in the South, in the state of Florida, who dared to buy property and declare, ‘I’m going to start a school,’ initially for Black girls,” Mosley said. “That kind of courage and vision continues to inspire everything we do today.”



While academics remain at the forefront of his administration, Mosley also recognizes the importance of athletics in strengthening the university’s visibility and school pride.



Bethune-Cookman enjoyed several athletic successes during the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats captured the SWAC men’s cross country championship in Tallahassee, while Athletic Director and men’s basketball coach Reggie Theus guided the program to the SWAC regular-season title. Unfortunately, injuries to three key players derailed the team’s hopes in the conference tournament. The baseball team also added a SWAC regular-season championship to the university’s trophy case.

Mosley’s expectations for the upcoming athletic year are elevated

“I’m looking forward to this being another strong year for us in athletics,” Mosley said. “We’ve got some good recruits that I’m excited about in basketball and football. We’ve got a new women’s basketball coach, Demetria Frank. I’m extremely excited about her because she’s coming home. I think we’re going to have a very good year. I’m looking at about four or five regular-season championships.”

Mosley also embraced one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU sports almost immediately

He attended the Florida Blue Florida Classic Kickoff Luncheon before experiencing the HBCU rivalry between Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M. Before kickoff, he energized Wildcat fans from the field and quickly gained an appreciation for both the pageantry and significance of the annual rivalry.

Beyond the excitement on the field, Mosley also recognizes the game’s economic importance. He praised the cooperative business model in which Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M jointly operate the Florida Classic Consortium, maximizing revenue while showcasing two of the nation’s premier HBCUs. For Mosley, the event represents both a vital financial asset and a powerful symbol of HBCU excellence.

His vision for the HBCU extends well beyond campus

As part of his inauguration, nearly 2,500 students, faculty and staff participated in community service projects throughout Daytona Beach. The initiative reflected Mosley’s belief that Bethune-Cookman serves as an anchor institution whose success is inseparable from the success of the surrounding community.



He wants students not only to earn degrees but also to develop a lifelong commitment to service.



Entering his second year as president, Mosley has continued to expand the university’s academic footprint. Bethune-Cookman recently unveiled an expanded portfolio of online learning opportunities while launching B-CU Futures, a collection of eight new academic programs designed to prepare students for careers in rapidly growing industries.



“We also launched B-CU Futures,” Mosley said. “This is a suite of eight new degree programs that are designed to prepare our students for high-demand careers. Those programs began this year, and we’re anticipating even greater growth as prospective students recognize these disciplines because they’re fields where graduates can immediately find opportunities.”



In just one year, Mosley has brought stability to the president’s office. He’s embraced Bethune-Cookman’s rich traditions, strengthened community engagement. Most importantly, he’s laid the groundwork for future academic growth. While every presidency ultimately will be judged over time, his first year has given the Wildcat community reason to believe that the university has found the steady, forward-thinking leader it has been seeking.