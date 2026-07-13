Lindsey Graham remembered for South Carolina HBCU support

South Carolina HBCUs are remembering longtime U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his death over the weekend. South Carolina State University and Benedict College were among the first institutions to honor the senator. Both schools pointed to his public service and his long-standing support for projects that benefited higher education in SouthCarolina.

Graham died Saturday night, July 11, at his home in Washington, D.C. His family announced his death Sunday. He was 71.

While Lindsey Graham built his national reputation on military, judicial and foreign policy issues, he also developed ties with several HBCUs in his home state. Those relationships included federal funding, research initiatives and campus visits over more than two decades in the U.S. Senate.

South Carolina State recalls personal connection

South Carolina State University released a joint statement from President Alexander Conyers and Board of Trustees Chairman Douglas D. Gantt. The university extended condolences to Graham’s family, friends and colleagues.The statement also highlighted a personal connection. Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from South Carolina State in 2009. She has been appointed to temporarily fill his seat.



”Sen. Graham understood that higher education is an investment in South Carolina’s future, creating opportunities, strengthening the workforce and preparing the next generation of leaders,” the statement said.



The university praised Graham’s decades of military and public service. It also recognized his commitment to the state throughout his Senate career.

That relationship went beyond words. During his time in office, Lindsey Graham helped secure or announce federal funding for South Carolina State several times. Those investments supported STEM research and SCSU’s health initiatives. They also paid for scientific equipment and a project documenting the history of the Montford Point Marines, the nation’s first Black Marines.

More recently, Graham applauded a federal climate-smart agriculture initiative that included South Carolina State. The university also awarded him an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during his Senate career.

Benedict College honors longtime senator

Benedict College also joined the growing list of South Carolina HBCUs remembering Graham.



His ties to Benedict were not as extensive as those with South Carolina State. Even so, Graham supported several projects involving the Columbia campus. His office announced federal funding for community development initiatives benefiting Benedict and Morris College. He also requested congressionally directed funding for a learning hub at Benedict.

In 2019, Graham visited Benedict College alongside then-President Donald Trump for a criminal justice forum. The event drew national attention and brought the campus into the political spotlight.

A record of support for South Carolina HBCUs

Throughout his Senate career, Lindsey Graham was not widely viewed as Congress’ leading HBCU advocate. Even so, his appropriations work regularly benefited South Carolina HBCUs. Much of that support focused on research, workforce development and community investment.

In 2005, Graham announced more than $7 million in federal grants for scientific and technical programs at six HBCUs. He also supported Senate recognition of National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week. Later, he voted for legislation that provided permanent federal funding for HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions.

Remembering a complicated legacy

Tributes to Lindsey Graham have reflected different perspectives on his decades in public office. The statements from South Carolina State and Benedict focused on a shared history instead of politics.

For those institutions, Graham’s legacy includes years of support for research, campus projects and educational opportunities. As South Carolina remembers one of its longest-serving senators, the state’s HBCUs are also recognizing the role he played in helping advance their missions through federal partnerships and investment.