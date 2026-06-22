Nike, Ken Griffey Jr. Honor HBCU Baseball with New Air Max 1

Nike is bringing HBCU baseball to one of its most iconic diamond-ready silhouettes. The sportswear giant and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. are set to release the Air Griffey Max 1 “HBCU Swingman Classic” on July 10. The shoe celebrates the annual showcase that has quickly become one of the premier events of MLB All-Star Week.

The release honors the HBCU Swingman Classic, Griffey’s vision for creating more visibility and opportunity for HBCU baseball players. It also marks one of the most meaningful storytelling projects attached to the Air Griffey Max 1 in recent years.

For sneaker collectors, it’s a notable addition to the Griffey lineage. For HBCU sports fans, it’s another sign of how far the Swingman Classic has come since its launch in 2023.

A Sneaker Built for the Swingman Classic

The Air Griffey Max 1 “HBCU Swingman Classic” arrives in a Midnight Navy upper, accented by Team Gold details on the laces and lace loops. and Griffey’s signature “24” branding. Teal highlights along the Swoosh borders and midsole provide a subtle nod to Griffey’s legendary Seattle Mariners career.

Unlike the traditional version of the silhouette, this release incorporates intricate lace embroidery throughout the white leather underlays. Giving the shoe a premium look that immediately separates it from standard retros.

The color palette was chosen with purpose.

The navy-and-gold design draws directly from the uniforms worn during the HBCU Swingman Classic, tying the sneaker to the event rather than simply attaching a logo to an existing colorway.

The special-edition release is scheduled to launch on July 10 for $180. Coinciding with the opening day of the 2026 HBCU Swingman Classic at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Why Sneakerheads Are Paying Attention

The Air Griffey Max 1 occupies a unique place in sneaker culture.

Originally designed by Tracy Teague and released in 1996 as Ken Griffey Jr.’s first signature trainer, the silhouette was built to handle everything from batting practice to weight-room workouts. Its visible Max Air cushioning, neoprene bootie construction, aggressive traction pattern, and signature ankle strap made it one of the most recognizable shoes in sneaker culture.

What makes this release stand out is that Nike rarely uses the Air Griffey Max 1 as a platform for collaborations.

Instead, the company typically reserves the silhouette for releases that celebrate Griffey’s legacy and baseball history. Past storytelling-driven editions have included the Jackie Robinson tribute, the “Sweetest Swing” collection, and the nostalgic “Griffey for Prez” release.

Because of that approach, every special-edition Griffey release tends to carry more weight than a typical sneaker collaboration.

This isn’t a shoe chosen because it’s trendy.

It’s a shoe chosen because the story matters.

The HBCU Swingman Classic Continues to Grow

That story begins with the HBCU Swingman Classic itself.

Founded by Major League Baseball in partnership with Griffey Jr. and the MLB Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The event was created to help address a longstanding visibility problem in baseball.

Each year, 50 of the top HBCU baseball players are selected to participate in a nationally televised showcase during MLB All-Star Week.

The mission is straightforward. To put elite HBCU baseball talent in front of MLB scouts, executives, and decision-makers who might otherwise never see them play.

Since launching in 2023, the event has quickly become one of the most important stages in HBCU baseball.

The 2026 edition will once again feature some of the best talent in Black college baseball. Philadelphia Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins will manage the National League squad, and Southern University alumnus Rickie Weeks will lead the American League team.

The showcase will air nationally on MLB Network and serve as the official kickoff to MLB All-Star Week festivities.

Griffey’s HBCU Connection Runs Deeper Than One Event

What makes the Swingman Classic resonate is that Griffey’s investment in HBCU athletics extends beyond a single annual showcase.

His son, Trevin Griffey, spent part of his college football career at Florida A&M, one of the most historic HBCUs in the country. Through that experience, Griffey gained firsthand exposure to the traditions, culture, and challenges that shape HBCU athletics.

That connection became visible in another way during Trevin’s time in Tallahassee.

Long before the sports world discovered Griffey’s photography work at events like the Masters. HBCU fans were already seeing him on the sidelines with a camera around his neck.

During the 2023 Florida Classic, Griffey wasn’t sitting in a luxury suite or making a ceremonial appearance. He was working the sideline alongside photographers and media members just like myself. Documenting the game while supporting his son and capturing moments around one of HBCU football’s biggest events.

It’s a small detail, but it speaks to why the Swingman Classic feels authentic.

Griffey isn’t simply attaching his name to an initiative.

He’s already invested in the community behind it.

More Than a Sneaker Release

In an era when sneaker collaborations seem to arrive every week, the Air Griffey Max 1 “HBCU Swingman Classic” stands out because it represents more than just footwear.

The shoe celebrates one of baseball’s greatest players. It highlights one of the fastest-growing events in HBCU sports. And it serves as a reminder that visibility remains one of the most valuable resources in college athletics.

For sneaker collectors, it should be one of the most compelling Griffey releases in recent memory.

For HBCU baseball players, coaches, and fans, it’s another signal that the Swingman Classic has evolved from a showcase into a movement.

And now, that movement has its own sneaker.