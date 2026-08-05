HBCU “STARZ:” Howard University grad key in “Fightland”

Deborah Ayorinde brings an HBCU connection to 50 Cent’s new STARZ series “Fightland,” adding another major television role to a career she began shaping at Howard University.



The Howard University graduate stars as Joy Marshall in the London-set boxing crime drama. Joy is the wife of promoter and criminal kingpin Kingsley Marshall. She is also the former love of disgraced heavyweight champion Maduka “Duke” Kilroy, whose return from prison drives the series.



Created by Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, “Fightland” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series debuted July 31 on STARZ and follows Duke as he returns to London seeking revenge against Kingsley, the man he blames for destroying his life.



Kingsley has vanished by the time Duke arrives. That leaves Joy and the Marshall children to manage the fallout as Duke works his way into the family’s boxing and business interests.



The role puts Deborah Ayorinde inside a story built around power, family loyalty and ambition. It also marks the latest step in a screen career with credits across drama, horror, comedy and historical film.

Howard University helped Deborah Ayorinde find her path

Ayorinde graduated from Howard University in 2009 with a degree in film production. Howard Magazine lists her among the notable alumni of the university’s School of Communications.



Her path at the HBCU did not begin in film. Ayorinde told The Hilltop in 2016 that she entered Howard as a business management major before recognizing that she needed an academic home for her creative interests.



“It wasn’t me. I was an artist. I was a creative. And I needed to be where that was,” Ayorinde said.



After her freshman year, she moved into the School of Communications and added a minor in fashion merchandising. She also became involved with the Howard University Film Organization, Endustry Power Players and Entertainment Law.



The shift did more than change her major. Deborah Ayorinde began taking acting seriously while at Howard and landed her first talent agent in New York before her junior year. She traveled from Washington to New York for auditions, then returned to campus for class.



Her work at Howard also placed her on both sides of the camera. Ayorinde won the Paul Robeson Best Actress award for her performance in a student short film that she wrote and directed. The production also received an award for cinematography.



Years later, she credited the HBCU with developing the mentality that carried her through an uncertain profession.



“Being at Howard taught me to be bold,” Ayorinde told The Hilltop. She said the school also taught her drive and confidence. “It really built me up as a woman and as a person. It made a fighter. In a good way.”



That description now carries an added resonance as she joins the cast of “Fightland.”

From Howard classrooms to major film and television roles

After graduation, Ayorinde moved to Atlanta and built her résumé while working a series of side jobs. Her first television role came on Tyler Perry’s “Meet the Browns.” She later called Marvel’s “Luke Cage,” in which she played Candace Miller, her first major break.



Deborah Ayorinde continued expanding her range with appearances in “Girls Trip,” HBO’s “True Detective” and the Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet.” She also appeared in the Kevin Hart film “Fatherhood” and starred as Nina Richards in the Black British family drama “Riches.”



Her performance as Livia “Lucky” Emory in the first season of Prime Video’s “Them” earned her a 2022 Film Independent Spirit Award nomination. Ayorinde returned to the anthology in its second season as a different character, Detective Dawn Reeve.



That work reflects the broader creative vision she developed at Howard University. Ayorinde has said she studied film production because she wanted to help create stories, not only appear in them. Her interests also include writing, directing, producing, music and visual art.



In “Fightland,” those experiences meet a character caught between a missing husband, a returning former love and her own ambitions. Joy is more than a piece of the drama surrounding the men. She is trying to build power of her own as the Marshall family’s world begins to fracture.



For HBCU viewers discovering Deborah Ayorinde through 50 Cent’s latest crime drama, her résumé traces back to the place where she chose creativity over the safer path. Howard University did not simply give Ayorinde a degree. By her own account, it gave her the confidence to fight for a life in the arts.