North Carolina A&T homecoming tickets sell out in minutes online

North Carolina A&T homecoming tickets sold out online within five minutes Monday morning, but the rush to secure a seat for the 100th GHOE began hours before sales opened.



A limited number of individual tickets were available for in-person purchase at the Brown Hall Ticket Office. Fans began lining up before daylight, with some reportedly arriving as early as 1 a.m.



The ticket office did not open until 9 a.m.



Online sales for the Aggies’ six home football games also began at 9 a.m. By approximately 9:05 a.m., the ticketing site listed the Oct. 31 homecoming game against Elon University as sold out.



The pre-dawn line and near-instant online sellout offered the latest evidence of the extraordinary demand surrounding North Carolina A&T’s centennial celebration.



The university announced in July that it had already sold a school-record 6,000-plus season tickets. Those packages included access to the homecoming game, reducing the number of individual seats available Monday.



Truist Stadium holds roughly 21,500 spectators and is expected to be filled when North Carolina A&T faces Elon. The game will also highlight the 125th season of Aggie football.

GHOE demand stretches across Greensboro

The sellout extends well beyond the football game.



North Carolina A&T expects more than 200,000 people to participate in GHOE activities from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1. The schedule includes the parade, alumni events, concerts, step show, tailgating and other campus celebrations.



Several of the largest events will take place on Halloween. The homecoming parade, hip-hop concert and North Carolina A&T-Elon football game are all scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.



Demand has already spread across Greensboro.



Official hotel blocks opened July 27, with several properties selling out quickly. Partner rates ranged from $209 to $369 per night. Other listings climbed above $800 per night, while some short-term rentals reached several thousand dollars for the weekend.



Greensboro has approximately 10,871 hotel rooms across less than 100 properties. That inventory represents only a fraction of the accommodations needed if the university reaches its attendance projection.



North Carolina A&T has previously estimated that homecoming generates more than $50 million in annual economic impact. Nearly 175,000 visits were recorded in downtown Greensboro during the 2025 celebration.





Monday’s pre-dawn lines and five-minute sellout confirmed what the season-ticket record and surging hotel prices had already suggested: The 100th GHOE will be one of the most sought-after events in North Carolina A&T history.