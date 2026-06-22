MEAC Track Program taps former SWAC coach as new leader

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has found its new leader for track and field and cross country with the hopes of competing for an MEAC title.

UMES announced the hiring of veteran coach LaMonte Vaughn Jr. as the next head coach of the Hawks’ men’s and women’s track & field and cross country programs, bringing nearly three decades of coaching experience to Princess Anne.

Vaughn arrives on the Eastern Shore after spending the past six seasons at Grambling State University, including the last three as head coach of the Tigers.

A Proven Builder Joins the MEAC

UMES Vice President for Athletics Tara A. Owens said Vaughn’s extensive coaching background and commitment to student-athlete development made him the ideal choice following a national search.

“Coach Vaughn has demonstrated a passion for mentoring young student-athletes while developing successful and competitive teams throughout a coaching career that spans nearly 30 years,” Owens said in a statement. “Under his leadership, we believe our student-athletes will be positioned to succeed in competition, in the classroom and in the community.”

Vaughn’s coaching résumé includes stops at Grambling State, Louisiana Tech, Bethel University, UCLA, Washington and Marshall, where he helped develop NCAA champions, All-Americans and conference title winners.

Over the course of his career, Vaughn has coached more than 20 NCAA All-Americans and over 60 NCAA Championship qualifiers.

Success at Grambling State

Vaughn takes over the UMES program after helping guide Grambling State through a successful period of growth.

Following the retirement of SWAC Hall of Fame coach Bertram Lovell, Vaughn assumed leadership of the Tigers and continued the program’s upward trajectory.

During his tenure at Grambling, he coached seven SWAC individual champions, 13 NCAA East Regional qualifiers and athletes who established 10 school records.

His success helped strengthen Grambling’s reputation as one of the SWAC’s premier track and field programs.

Championship Pedigree Across the Country

Before Grambling, Vaughn built an impressive record at every stop in his coaching journey.

At Louisiana Tech, he coached Jeremy Hicks to a Conference USA championship and an NCAA indoor national title in the 60-meter dash.

At UCLA, Vaughn helped develop a Pac-10 championship 4×100-meter relay team and multiple NCAA regional qualifiers.

His time at Washington was particularly productive. Vaughn coached several All-Americans, including standout hurdler Ashlee Lodree and sprinter Jordan Boase. He also helped guide relay teams to conference titles and NCAA Championship appearances while contributing to numerous school records.

Earlier in his career, Vaughn coached at Marshall University, where athletes set 13 school records under his guidance.

His coaching career began at Titusville High School in Florida, where he developed nationally ranked athletes before moving into the collegiate ranks.

Former NCAA Qualifier Takes the Reins

Before becoming a coach, Vaughn was a standout middle-distance runner at the University of Kentucky.

A three-time NCAA Championship qualifier in the 800 meters, Vaughn reached the SEC finals on three occasions before graduating in 1997 with a degree in kinesiology and health promotion/business.

Now, he brings that experience to a UMES program looking to climb within the MEAC and on the national stage.

Looking Ahead at UMES

Vaughn said he is eager to begin building the next chapter of Hawks track and field.

“I am grateful to President Heidi M. Anderson, Vice President Tara A. Owens and the search committee for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s track & field and cross country programs,” Vaughn said.

“UMES has the foundation, resources and potential to achieve great success. I look forward to working with our student-athletes as we elevate our programs, compete for championships and earn degrees while representing the university with pride.”

For a UMES program seeking to make noise in the MEAC, the hiring of Vaughn brings a coach with championship experience, HBCU roots and a track record of developing elite talent.