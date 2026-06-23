HBCU basketball star expected to go late in NBA Draft

When the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night, Tennessee State’s Aaron Nkrumah could make HBCU basketball history.

ESPN’s latest two-round mock draft projects the Tennessee State standout to be selected by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 47 overall pick. If that happens, Nkrumah would become the first HBCU player drafted into the NBA since Norfolk State star Kyle O’Quinn was selected 49th overall by the Orlando Magic in 2012.

For HBCU basketball, it would end a 14-year NBA Draft drought.

From Division III to the NBA Draft

Nkrumah’s journey to the draft is anything but ordinary.

Before becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in college basketball, Nkrumah began his collegiate career at the Division III level. He eventually transferred to Tennessee State, where he developed into one of the top players in HBCU basketball and one of the nation’s best mid-major talents.

The 6-foot-6 wing put together a dominant senior season for the Tigers, averaging:

17.7 points per game

5.5 rebounds per game

3.0 assists per game

2.8 steals per game

He also shot 43.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range while leading Tennessee State through one of its most successful seasons in recent memory.

His performance earned Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors and placed him firmly on NBA scouting radars.

The Only HBCU Player Invited

Nkrumah’s draft stock took a significant leap during the pre-draft process.

He was the only HBCU player invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp, a showcase featuring 44 prospects looking to earn a spot at the prestigious NBA Draft Combine.

Nkrumah didn’t just participate.

He forced NBA decision-makers to take notice.

After a standout performance at the Elite Camp, Nkrumah became one of only five players promoted to the NBA Draft Combine, joining Rafael Castro, Jacob Cofie, Bryce Hopkins and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

That call-up represented one of the biggest moments for an HBCU player in recent NBA Draft history.

A Breakout Performance in Front of NBA Scouts

Nkrumah earned his combine invitation with a dominant scrimmage performance.

In one showcase game, he recorded:

22 points

2 rebounds

2 assists

2 steals

He shot 7-for-12 from the floor, knocked down two three-pointers and showcased the versatility that NBA teams value in modern wings.

Scouts were particularly impressed by his athleticism, defensive activity and ability to create offense against elite competition.

His measurements also helped his case.

Nkrumah checked in at 6-foot-5 without shoes and posted a 6-foot-10.25 wingspan, giving him the physical profile of an NBA wing defender capable of guarding multiple positions.

Following Kyle O’Quinn

The last HBCU player drafted into the NBA remains Norfolk State legend Kyle O’Quinn.

O’Quinn became a household name after leading the Spartans to a historic upset of Missouri in the 2012 NCAA Tournament before hearing his name called with the 49th overall pick in that year’s draft.

Former Winston-Salem State standout Javonte Cooke recently became the latest HBCU player to appear in an NBA game after signing a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Cooke appeared in 19 games before being waived in March.

Now Nkrumah has a chance to accomplish something no HBCU player has done in more than a decade.

Why Wednesday Matters

The 2026 NBA Draft is being held over two nights at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Round one begins Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

Round two starts Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

While top prospects AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer are expected to dominate the first-round headlines, HBCU basketball fans may be paying closer attention to the second night.

That’s when Aaron Nkrumah could hear his name called.

And if he does, Tennessee State’s star guard won’t just become an NBA Draft pick.

He’ll become a reminder that NBA talent can emerge from anywhere.