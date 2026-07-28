North Carolina A&T close to naming AD, per sources

North Carolina A&T is expected to name Katreshia Louis-Verrett as its next director of athletics, multiple sources have told HBCU Gameday.



Louis-Verrett currently serves as deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator at UAB. Multiple sources with knowledge of the search identified her as the university’s choice. A formal announcement could come soon.



North Carolina A&T has not officially announced an appointment. HBCU Gameday has reached out to the university for comment.



The expected move would bring Louis-Verrett back to East Greensboro. She spent six years as North Carolina A&T’s senior woman administrator before joining UAB in 2017.

At North Carolina A&T, Louis-Verrett oversaw eight sports. She also served as deputy Title IX coordinator and advised the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Her duties included working with the faculty athletics representative on NCAA reporting.

North Carolina A&T conducted national search

Candidates came from several areas of college athletics, according to sources. The search included former HBCU athletics directors, former NC A&T employees and administrators working at Power Four programs.



The university announced in April that Earl M. Hilton III would step down this summer at the end of his contract. It also announced an immediate national search. Hilton agreed to remain in place until A&T identified and seated his successor.



Hilton has led North Carolina A&T athletics since 2011. He first assumed the position on an interim basis in late 2010.



During his tenure, the Aggies won four Black college football national championships and dozens of conference titles. North Carolina A&T also moved from the MEAC to the Big South before joining the Coastal Athletic Association.

Louis-Verrett brings varied experience

Louis-Verrett would return with experience from both HBCU athletics and Football Bowl Subdivision programs.



Before her first stint at North Carolina A&T, she worked at Georgia Tech from 2006 through 2011. She spent her final five years there as assistant director of compliance.



Louis-Verrett earned her law degree from Southern University Law Center in 2004. She received an undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of Miami in 2000. She later earned a master’s degree in sport administration from Miami.



She also competed for four years on Miami’s track and field team. The Hurricanes won consecutive Big East championships in 1998 and 1999.



If finalized, the appointment would place a former Aggies administrator in charge during a challenging period across college sports. The department must navigate direct athlete payments, the transfer portal and the financial demands of Division I competition.



For now, Louis-Verrett remains UAB’s deputy athletics director. North Carolina A&T has not confirmed the selection or announced a start date.