Every HBCU athlete competing at NCAA Track & Field Championship

The nation’s top HBCU track and field athletes are headed to Eugene, Oregon, for the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Athletes from Howard, North Carolina A&T, Florida A&M, Southern, Alabama State and Alabama A&M earned spots in the national championship meet after standout performances at the NCAA East Regional.

Several HBCU competitors enter the championships with legitimate All-America aspirations, while others will look to cap memorable seasons on the sport’s biggest collegiate stage at historic Hayward Field.

Howard leads HBCU women’s contingent

Howard University sends one of the strongest HBCU groups to Eugene.

Yahnari Lyons qualified for the women’s 200-meter dash after running 22.72 seconds at regionals. She will also compete on Howard’s 4×100-meter relay team alongside Marcia Sey, Mackenzie Robinson and Nilijah Darden.

The Bison also boast two qualifiers in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

Cenaiya Billups enters the national championships after breaking Howard’s school record with a 55.09 performance, while All-American Aniya Woodruff qualified with a personal-best 55.43.

North Carolina A&T brings depth across multiple events

North Carolina A&T once again demonstrated why it remains one of the premier track and field programs in HBCU athletics.

The Aggies qualified athletes in hurdles, jumps and relays, including Spirit Morgan in the women’s high jump, Olivia Dowd in the women’s triple jump, Jason Holmes in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Isaiah Taylor and Xzaviah Taylor in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, and Xavier Partee in the men’s triple jump.

North Carolina A&T also qualified both its men’s 4×100-meter relay and men’s 4×400-meter relay teams.

Other HBCUs represented in Eugene

Florida A&M qualified Leonard Mustari in the men’s 110-meter hurdles and also advanced its women’s 4×100-meter relay team.

Southern’s Tashina Alase earned a berth in the women’s 100-meter hurdles after posting a 12.74 qualifying time.

Alabama State freshman Daedrian Beville qualified for the women’s triple jump, while Alabama A&M’s Justin Walker earned a spot in the men’s long jump championship field.

When HBCU Athletes Compete at NCAA Championships (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, June 10

Men’s 4×100 Relay Semifinal

North Carolina A&T

8:05 p.m. ET

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

Leonard Mustari, Florida A&M

Jason Holmes, North Carolina A&T

9:08 p.m. ET

Men’s Long Jump Final

Justin Walker, Alabama A&M

9:40 p.m. ET

Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

Xzaviah Taylor, North Carolina A&T

Isaiah Taylor, North Carolina A&T

10:14 p.m. ET

Men’s 4×400 Relay Semifinal

North Carolina A&T

11:36 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 11

Women’s 4×100 Relay Semifinal

Howard

Florida A&M

8:05 p.m. ET

Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

Tashina Alase, Southern

9:08 p.m. ET

Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

Aniya Woodruff, Howard

Cenaiya Billups, Howard

10:14 p.m. ET

Women’s 200-Meter Semifinal

Yahnari Lyons, Howard

10:29 p.m. ET

Friday, June 12

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Xavier Partee, North Carolina A&T

8:10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 13

Women’s High Jump Final

Spirit Morgan, North Carolina A&T

7:30 p.m. ET

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Olivia Dowd, North Carolina A&T

Daedrian Beville, Alabama State

8:10 p.m. ET

Complete List of HBCU NCAA Championship Qualifiers

Women

Yahnari Lyons, Howard (200 meters)

Tashina Alase, Southern (100-meter hurdles)

Aniya Woodruff, Howard (400-meter hurdles)

Cenaiya Billups, Howard (400-meter hurdles)

Howard (4×100 relay)

Florida A&M (4×100 relay)

Spirit Morgan, North Carolina A&T (High Jump)

Olivia Dowd, North Carolina A&T (Triple Jump)

Daedrian Beville, Alabama State (Triple Jump)

Men

Leonard Mustari, Florida A&M (110-meter hurdles)

Jason Holmes, North Carolina A&T (110-meter hurdles)

Isaiah Taylor, North Carolina A&T (400-meter hurdles)

Xzaviah Taylor, North Carolina A&T (400-meter hurdles)

North Carolina A&T (4×100 relay)

North Carolina A&T (4×400 relay)

Justin Walker, Alabama A&M (Long Jump)

Xavier Partee, North Carolina A&T (Triple Jump)

Hayward Field Awaits

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin June 10 and run through June 13 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

From Howard’s hurdle duo to North Carolina A&T’s deep relay corps, HBCU athletes will once again have an opportunity to compete for national titles, All-America honors and a place in NCAA track and field history.