The Pivot podcast will join MEAC media day in NFL stadium

The MEAC will return to an NFL stadium and The Pivot podcast crew will be at the HBCU conference’s media day.



The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that its annual preseason media event will take place Tuesday, July 21 at the home of the Baltimore Ravens. This year’s event will feature The Pivot, the popular sports podcast hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.



The move gives the MEAC one of the most visible platforms in HBCU football heading into the 2026 season. It also puts the conference’s coaches and student-athletes in front of one of the most influential athlete-driven media brands in sports.



MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills called the return to M&T Bank Stadium “a tremendous honor” and thanked Ravens president Sashi Brown for helping provide the conference with the opportunity. She also pointed to The Pivot as a partner that can help amplify the league’s reach.



“This partnership amplifies the longstanding relationship between the NFL and our HBCU conferences, and I look forward to its continued growth for years to come,” Stills said.

MEAC returns to NFL stage

The 2026 event marks the second consecutive year that MEAC Football Media Day will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. The setting continues a growing relationship between the conference, the Ravens and the NFL.



Brown said the Ravens are honored to host the event again, calling the MEAC’s eight HBCU programs “a cornerstone of Black collegiate athletics.”



NFL executive Troy Vincent also framed the event as more than a football showcase. He said MEAC Football Media Day celebrates the student-athletes, coaches and institutions that continue to shape the game while preparing young people for success beyond it.



The football storylines should be strong as well.



South Carolina State enters the season as the standard-bearer after back-to-back MEAC titles under Chennis Berry. The Bulldogs capped last season with a 40-38 win over Prairie View A&M in the Celebration Bowl.



Delaware State will draw attention as DeSean Jackson enters his second season after a strong conference start. North Carolina Central must adjust after the departure of Walker Harris, the 2025 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.



Howard begins a new era under former Bison standout Ted White. Morgan State is looking to end a MEAC title drought that dates back to 2014. Norfolk State continues its rebuild under Michael Vick, who enters year two with a revamped roster.



The MEAC season kicks off Aug. 29 in Atlanta when Howard faces Alabama A&M in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on ABC.