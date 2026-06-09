How to watch HBCU athletes on Wednesday at NCAA Championship

The 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin Wednesday night in Eugene, Oregon, and several HBCU athletes will be in action during the men’s competition.

Athletes from North Carolina A&T, Florida A&M, and Alabama A&M will compete in hurdles, relays and field events while chasing national titles and All-America honors at historic Hayward Field.

Here’s everything HBCU fans need to know about when to watch their athletes compete on Wednesday. All times below are listed in Eastern Time.

North Carolina A&T opens action in men’s 4×100 relay

The first HBCU event of the evening comes in the men’s 4×100-meter relay semifinal.

North Carolina A&T enters the championship meet with a season-best time of 38.84 seconds and will look to secure a spot in Saturday’s national final.

Men’s 4×100 Relay Semifinal

School: North Carolina A&T

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Florida A&M and North Carolina A&T hurdle stars take center stage

Two HBCU programs will be represented in the men’s 110-meter hurdles semifinal.

Florida A&M senior Leonard Mustari and North Carolina A&T standout Jason Holmes will battle for a place in Saturday’s national championship race.

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

Athletes: Leonard Mustari (Florida A&M), Jason Holmes (North Carolina A&T)

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Alabama A&M’s Justin Walker competes for national title

Justin Walker will represent Alabama A&M in one of the night’s premier field events.

Walker qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the men’s long jump and will compete for a national championship Wednesday night.

Men’s Long Jump Final

Athlete: Justin Walker (Alabama A&M)

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN+

Aggies return in 400-meter hurdles

North Carolina A&T will have two more athletes on the track later in the evening.

Xzaviah Taylor and Isaiah Taylor both qualified for the men’s 400-meter hurdles semifinal and will attempt to advance to Saturday’s final.

Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

Athletes: Xzaviah Taylor and Isaiah Taylor (North Carolina A&T)

Time: 10:14 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

North Carolina A&T closes the night in the 4×400 relay

The Aggies’ final event of the evening comes in the men’s 4×400-meter relay semifinal.

North Carolina A&T enters Eugene with one of the fastest times in the field and will be aiming for another appearance in a national championship relay final.

Men’s 4×400 Relay Semifinal

School: North Carolina A&T

Time: 11:36 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Wednesday HBCU Viewing Guide

Time (ET) Event HBCU Athlete/School Network 8:05 p.m. Men’s 4×100 Relay Semifinal North Carolina A&T ESPN 9:08 p.m. Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinal Leonard Mustari (Florida A&M), Jason Holmes (N.C. A&T) ESPN 9:40 p.m. Men’s Long Jump Final Justin Walker (Alabama A&M) ESPN+ 10:14 p.m. Men’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal Xzaviah Taylor, Isaiah Taylor (N.C. A&T) ESPN 11:36 p.m. Men’s 4×400 Relay Semifinal North Carolina A&T ESPN2

How to Watch NCAA Track and Field Championships

Wednesday’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships coverage will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Track event semifinals will primarily be shown on ESPN, while the men’s 4×400 relay semifinal shifts to ESPN2 later in the evening. Field events, including Alabama A&M’s Justin Walker in the long jump final, will stream on ESPN+.

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships run through Saturday, June 13, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.