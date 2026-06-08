HBCU talent and 50 Cent center stage at 2026 UFL Championship Game

The 2026 UFL Championship Game won’t just crown a professional football champion. It will also showcase the continued impact of HBCU players on the professional game.

When the DC Defenders and Louisville Kings meet in the United Bowl on Saturday, June 13, several players and coaches with HBCU ties will be competing for a championship on national television.

The title game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET from Audi Field in Washington, D.C. and will air live on ABC. Fans will also be treated to a halftime performance by hip-hop superstar 50 Cent.

While spring football continues to grow, HBCU talent remains a significant part of the league’s success both on the field and on the sidelines.

Shannon Harris leads Defenders back to the championship

No HBCU connection in the game may be bigger than DC Defenders head coach Shannon Harris.

Harris played quarterback at Tennessee State before beginning a coaching journey that included stops at Alabama State, Alcorn State, Tennessee State, and Virginia State.

His rise through the coaching ranks culminated in 2025 when he took over as interim head coach of the Defenders shortly before the season began. Harris responded by leading DC to a UFL championship while earning the league’s Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year Award.

Now, he has a chance to add another championship trophy to his résumé.

The Defenders reached the United Bowl after knocking off the top-seeded Orlando Storm 28-22 in the semifinals.

HBCU coaches helping guide DC

Harris is not the only HBCU product on the Defenders’ coaching staff.

Offensive line coach Brian Braswell played at Hampton University before building a coaching career that included stops in the NFL, XFL, and major college football.

Quarterbacks coach David Johnson also brings HBCU roots to the sideline. Johnson played quarterback at Edward Waters University and helped develop the Defenders’ offense into one of the league’s most productive units.

Together, the trio represents three different HBCUs helping lead a championship contender.

Willie Drew Jr., Kai Gray represent HBCUs on the field for DC

The Defenders also feature two players with HBCU backgrounds.

Cornerback Willie Drew Jr. starred at Virginia State, where he became the 2023 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year. During his collegiate career, Drew recorded 99 tackles, 11 interceptions, and 39 pass breakups before earning an opportunity with the Carolina Panthers.

This season, he has contributed an interception for the Defenders’ defense.

Defensive back Kai Gray brings Lincoln University (Pa.) representation to the championship game. Gray recorded six tackles during DC’s playoff victory and will be counted on again in the title matchup.

Howard’s Ian Wheeler emerges as Louisville’s breakout star

On the opposite sideline, former Howard University running back Ian Wheeler has become one of the biggest success stories in the UFL.

Wheeler enjoyed a productive regular season for the Louisville Kings, rushing for 370 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

He elevated his game even further in the postseason.

In Louisville’s playoff victory, Wheeler rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries, averaging an impressive 12.7 yards per attempt.

His explosive running ability has helped power the Kings into their first UFL championship appearance.

Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State also represented

Former Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden adds another HBCU connection for Louisville.

Bolden became a nationally recognized player during his time with the Tigers and now finds himself one win away from a professional football championship.

The Kings also feature HBCU representation on their coaching staff.

Safeties coach Kyle Williams previously served as defensive coordinator at Mississippi Valley State before joining Louisville.

The United Bowl serves as another reminder that HBCU football continues to produce players, coaches, and leaders capable of succeeding at every level of the game.

From Tennessee State and Howard to Virginia State, Hampton, Jackson State, Lincoln (Pa.), Edward Waters, and Mississippi Valley State, HBCUs will have a strong presence when the championship kicks off in the nation’s capital.

For many fans, the scoreboard will determine who wins the UFL title.

For HBCU supporters, however, the game already represents another victory for the legacy and influence of Black college football.

HBCU Connections in the 2026 UFL Championship

Team Name HBCU Connection Role DC Defenders Shannon Harris Tennessee State Head Coach DC Defenders Brian Braswell Hampton Offensive Line Coach DC Defenders David Johnson Edward Waters Quarterbacks Coach DC Defenders Willie Drew Jr. Virginia State Cornerback DC Defenders Kai Gray Lincoln (Pa.) Defensive Back Louisville Kings Ian Wheeler Howard Running Back Louisville Kings Isaiah Bolden Jackson State Cornerback Louisville Kings Kyle Williams Mississippi Valley State Safeties Coach

Game Information

2026 UFL Championship (United Bowl)

DC Defenders vs. Louisville Kings



Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Saturday, June 13, 2026

3:00 p.m. ET

ABC

Halftime Performance: 50 Cent