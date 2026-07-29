North Carolina A&T homecoming causing hotel price surge

NC A&T homecoming demand is sending hotel and short-term rental prices sharply upward across Greensboro as GHOE approaches.



North Carolina A&T expects more than 200,000 people for its 100th Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) celebration. The weeklong schedule runs from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1.



The largest events will take place on Halloween. North Carolina A&T will host its parade, hip-hop concert and football game against Elon on Oct. 31.



That historic combination has created an early scramble for lodging. The university opened its official hotel blocks Monday morning. Rooms at several properties disappeared quickly, leaving many alumni to search the open market.



Now, social media users are sharing hotel listings priced above $800 per night. Others have posted short-term rentals costing several thousand dollars for homecoming weekend.



The rates have prompted complaints about what some Aggies are calling price gouging. However, Greensboro officials say high special-event prices are generally legal.

Official NC A&T hotel blocks sell quickly

North Carolina A&T partnered with eight Greensboro-area hotels for its centennial GHOE celebration.



The official rates ranged from $209 to $369 per night before taxes. The host Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons offered rooms for $215 per night.



The Sheraton required a two-night stay covering Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. It also limited reservations to one room per person.



Other partner rates included $369 at the Hilton Garden Inn, $329 at the Courtyard Marriott and $309 at the DoubleTree Greensboro. The Grandover Resort offered rooms for $289 per night.



Those rates were already far above many ordinary Greensboro weekends. Still, they became attractive compared with prices appearing after the blocks filled.



Screenshots shared across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok showed some hotel rooms advertised for more than $800 per night. Some totals climbed higher after taxes, fees and minimum-stay requirements were added.



Short-term rental prices created similar frustration. Social posts showed entire homes advertised for several thousand dollars across two or three nights.



Those listings do not represent every available property. Hotel and rental prices also change constantly as travelers book rooms.



Still, the screenshots reveal the pressure created when extraordinary demand meets limited lodging inventory.



Greensboro reported 92 hotels and 10,871 hotel rooms in its 2024 annual financial report. That inventory must also serve business travelers, airline passengers, weddings and other events during homecoming week.

North Carolina A&T Centennial celebration drives extraordinary demand

North Carolina A&T reported 132,000 homecoming attendees in 2024. Downtown Greensboro recorded nearly 175,000 visits during the 2025 celebration.



University officials believe the centennial could draw more than 200,000 people. That would make the event one of the largest gatherings in Greensboro history.



The school has previously estimated that GHOE generates more than $50 million in economic activity.



That money reaches hotels, restaurants, bars, retailers, transportation companies and local vendors. More than 50,000 people attended the three-day Aggie FanFest in 2025 alone.



Local businesses are already preparing merchandise and special programming. Some alumni began making reservations before the university released its official blocks.



One recent North Carolina A&T graduate told WFMY that she booked a hotel last year. She also reserved a backup Airbnb to protect her centennial plans.



That preparation reflects the importance of the occasion. GHOE serves as an annual reunion for generations of Aggies and a major event for non-alumni as well.



The 100th edition has created even greater urgency.

Greensboro responds to GHOE price-gouging complaints

The Greensboro Office of the City Attorney addressed the complaints in a social media statement.



The office said it had received calls asking whether the city could intervene. It explained that Greensboro does not own the hotels.



Officials also said hotels may generally increase rates for sporting events, concerts and festivals without violating price-gouging laws.



North Carolina’s price-gouging statute applies after specific triggering events. Those include declared emergencies, disasters or qualifying market disruptions. A major homecoming does not automatically activate those protections. (North Carolina General Assembly)

That means a room price can feel excessive without meeting the legal definition of price gouging. The city directed people seeking legal guidance toward private attorneys or the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

GHOE economic success creates an affordability problem

The rising prices expose a difficult contradiction for North Carolina A&T and Greensboro.



Homecoming’s economic power comes from alumni traveling, staying in hotels and spending money. However, those same visitors may struggle to afford the event they helped build.



Some travelers may seek rooms in High Point, Winston-Salem, Burlington or other nearby communities. That could spread the economic impact across the Piedmont Triad. It could also create transportation problems for visitors attending late-night events.



North Carolina A&T may face pressure to pursue additional hotel blocks or regional shuttle options. Alumni could also benefit from verified lodging exchanges and warnings about rental scams.



The centennial celebration is expected to produce a historic economic windfall.



The growing question is whether the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is becoming too expensive for some Aggies to attend due to casuals?