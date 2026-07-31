Alabama A&M becomes first HBCU with uniform patch

Alabama A&M football will enter the 2026 HBCU season with a corporate sponsor displayed on its uniform after announcing a historic agreement with Omni2Max Inc.

The partnership makes Alabama A&M the first HBCU to secure a corporate jersey patch deal for its football program, according to the university. The Omni2Max logo will appear on the Bulldogs’ jerseys throughout the season.

“This is a historic moment for Alabama A&M University, our football program and HBCU athletics,” Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant said. “We are proud to welcome Omni2Max as our inaugural football jersey-patch partner.”

The university did not disclose the financial value or length of the agreement.

Bryant said the deal represents the direction of the Alabama A&M athletics department and the value of its brand. It also creates another revenue stream as HBCU athletic departments navigate rising costs across college sports.

“This agreement reflects the innovative direction of our athletics department and the tremendous value of the Alabama A&M brand,” Bryant said. “Omni2Max shares our commitment to excellence, leadership and creating opportunities, making the company an ideal partner for Bulldog Athletics.”

Alabama A&M moves quickly under new NCAA rules

The deal comes as Division I athletic departments gain more freedom to sell corporate sponsorship space on uniforms.

In January, the NCAA Division I Cabinet approved commercial patches on uniforms, apparel and equipment beginning Aug. 1. Schools may place as many as two additional commercial logos on uniforms and apparel during the preseason and regular season. Each logo can occupy no more than four square inches. An additional logo will be allowed during conference championship events. The change gives schools another avenue for generating revenue?.

Alabama A&M moved quickly to capitalize on that opportunity while connecting the football program with a company that already had ties to the university.

Omni2Max provides technical and business services to government and private-sector clients. Its specialties include cybersecurity, engineering, information technology, logistics, program management and systems administration.

Company representatives visited Alabama A&M’s College of Engineering, Technology and Physical Sciences in October 2025. That visit focused on potential partnerships involving research, workforce development and STEM education.

“Omni2Max is honored to make history alongside Alabama A&M University,” Omni2Max President and CEO Dr. Allen F. Maxwell said. “This partnership extends beyond the placement of our logo on a football jersey.”

Maxwell said the agreement represents an investment in Alabama A&M, its student-athletes and future leaders.

The partnership gives Omni2Max exposure through Alabama A&M football while opening another corporate revenue opportunity for the university. It could also provide a model for other HBCU programs looking to take advantage of the NCAA’s new commercial patch rules.

Alabama A&M has not announced where the Omni2Max patch will appear on the jersey. Additional financial and activation details were also absent from the university’s announcement?.