HBCU Volleyball returns to Africa for summer tour

The 2026 Ditsala International Cup will bring together collegiate athletes from the United States and national teams from Southern Africa for a unique blend of competition, cultural exchange and community service. This year’s tournament, held June 4-6 in Gaborone, Botswana, will feature a dedicated Team HBCU roster packed with players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, along with the Morgan State University volleyball program competing as its own team.

The event is hosted by Bring It Promotions (BIP) in partnership with the Botswana Volleyball Federation.

HBCUs Continue Growing Presence on International Stage

The Ditsala International Cup has quickly become a meaningful platform for HBCU volleyball programs.

After Howard University helped launch the tournament’s legacy by winning the inaugural competition in 2024, organizers expanded HBCU participation in 2025 by creating two all-star teams made up of players from multiple institutions. The HBCU Yellow Team captured the championship last year, further elevating the event’s profile.

Now, the 2026 edition returns with an even stronger HBCU presence.

Team HBCU features student-athletes from schools across the country, including:

Texas Southern University

Prairie View A&M University

Tennessee State University

Albany State University

Morgan State University

The roster also includes players from several non-HBCU institutions, creating a team designed to showcase elite collegiate volleyball talent while highlighting the impact of HBCU programs.

Morgan State Sends Full Contingent to Botswana

Morgan State will once again play a major role in the tournament.

Seven Bears will participate in the experience, including recent graduate Daniela Ferreira and returning players:

Hanna Nemeth

Tyrah Weems

Jada Williams

Aubrey Wilson

Isabelle Brown

Tameary Wardlaw

Morgan State head coach Xiomara Ortiz will also travel with the team.

“This experience will provide our student-athletes with much more than international competition,” Ortiz said. “They will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a new culture, broaden their global perspectives, and represent Morgan State University on an international stage.”

The trip runs from June 1-13 and includes stops in Gaborone, Francistown and Kasane before concluding with a visit to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

Texas Southern Makes Tournament Debut

Texas Southern Volleyball will be represented for the first time in tournament history.

Head coach Alexis Austin will serve as one of the event’s coaches, while TSU student-athletes Ava Ray and Gracie Lee will compete for Team HBCU.

Ray said the opportunity carries special meaning.

“It’s an honor, especially because we are the first two to represent TSU in Africa,” she said. “I’m really excited to represent my school, my team, and my coaches.”

Lee is looking forward to both the competition and the cultural experience.

“I’m excited for this experience and being able to play against different players and cultures I’ve never competed against,” Lee said. “Outside of volleyball, I’m looking forward to the safari and working with the kids to teach them what I know and what I’ve learned through the game.”

Austin hopes the experience becomes a regular part of the program.

“We want to continue this and make it a yearly opportunity, with hopes of eventually bringing the full team so they can experience it together,” she said.

More Than Volleyball

While competition remains at the center of the event, the Ditsala International Cup emphasizes cultural exchange and community impact.

Participants will take part in:

Youth volleyball clinics

School visits

Cultural education programs

Training sessions with national team athletes

Wildlife and safari excursions

Visits to local communities throughout Botswana

Morgan State senior Jada Williams believes those experiences are just as important as the matches.

“This opportunity is really special to me, and I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of it,” Williams said. “I get to travel the world playing the sport I love alongside people I care about.”

Team HBCU 2026 Roster Highlights

The Team HBCU roster includes several standout players from HBCU programs.

HBCU Representatives

Player School Ava Ray Texas Southern Gracie Lee Texas Southern Camille Middleton Prairie View A&M D’Mya Hill Prairie View A&M Italya Carter Tennessee State Milan Harris Albany State Aubrey Wilson Morgan State Daniela Ferreira Morgan State Hanna Nemeth Morgan State Isabelle Brown Morgan State Jada Williams Morgan State Tameary Wardlaw Morgan State Tyrah Weems Morgan State

Morgan State’s six-player representation gives the Bears one of the largest footprints on the Team HBCU roster.

2026 Ditsala International Cup Schedule

All times listed in Botswana local time and Eastern Time.

June 4

Match Time (Botswana) Time (ET) Morgan State vs. Botswana National Team 4:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. Team HBCU vs. Zambia National Team 6:00 p.m. Noon Botswana Men vs. Zambia Men 8:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m.

June 5

Match Time (Botswana) Time (ET) Morgan State vs. Zambia National Team 4:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. Team HBCU vs. Zambia National Team 6:00 p.m. Noon Botswana Men vs. Zambia Men 8:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m.

June 6

Match Time (Botswana) Time (ET) Third-Place Match 4:30 p.m. 10:30 a.m. Championship Match 6:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m.

A Growing HBCU Tradition

What began with Howard University’s groundbreaking trip to Botswana has evolved into one of the most unique international opportunities available to HBCU volleyball players.

With Team HBCU returning, Morgan State competing as a standalone program, and Texas Southern joining the experience for the first time, the 2026 Ditsala International Cup continues to expand its mission of combining athletic excellence, cultural exchange and global engagement.

For HBCU athletes, it is more than a volleyball tournament. It is a chance to represent their schools, their communities and HBCU culture on an international stage.