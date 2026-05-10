SWAC baseball comes down to final weekend series

The Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball regular season is heading toward a dramatic finish.

With one weekend remaining before the SWAC Tournament begins, several teams remain within striking distance of the top spot in the standings. Bethune-Cookman enters the final series of the regular season in first place, but Southern, Florida A&M and Grambling State are all still within reach entering a pivotal weekend.

Texas Southern also remains relevant in the race despite recent struggles, making the final days of the regular season critical across the conference.

Bethune-Cookman Still Controls the Race

Bethune-Cookman enters the weekend atop the SWAC standings at 21-6 in conference play and 35-17 overall.

The Wildcats have spent much of the second half of the season establishing themselves as the conference’s most complete team, combining offensive production with consistency in conference play. Even after dropping their most recent game, Bethune-Cookman still controls its own path entering a major home series against Grambling State.

That matchup could ultimately determine the regular-season champion.

Southern Faces Interesting Final Stretch

Southern enters the weekend second in the standings by winning percentage at 17-7 in SWAC play.

However, the Jaguars have not played since May 3 after weather cancellations wiped out their last four scheduled games. Southern enters the final weekend riding a three-game winning streak, but the extended layoff creates an interesting question heading into the postseason push.

The break could provide much-needed rest for the Jaguars’ pitching staff and lineup. It could also create rust for a team that had been building momentum before the cancellations.

Southern hosts Alabama A&M this weekend with an opportunity to stay firmly in the title conversation.

Florida A&M Looking to Rebound at Home

Just two weeks ago, Florida A&M was tied with Bethune-Cookman for first place in the conference standings.

Since then, the Rattlers have experienced both highs and lows, including a difficult sweep at Grambling State before responding with three straight wins. Florida A&M now enters the weekend at 19-8 in conference play and still very much alive in the race near the top.

The Rattlers host Texas Southern in Tallahassee in one of the weekend’s most important series. With the Tigers sitting just behind the top group, the matchup carries major implications for tournament positioning and momentum.

Grambling State Continues Late Push

Grambling State has emerged as one of the hottest teams in the SWAC over the last several weeks.

The Tigers sit at 18-9 in conference play after a rapid climb up the standings fueled by strong offensive performances and key conference wins. Although Grambling dropped its most recent game, the Tigers remain one of the league’s biggest threats entering the final weekend.

Now they face the conference leader directly.

The Bethune-Cookman-Grambling State series is clearly the marquee matchup of the weekend and could reshape the top of the standings before tournament play begins. Two wins or maybe even a sweep of Bethune-Cookman could turn the entire SWAC standings upside down.

Texas Southern Still Lurking

Texas Southern may no longer sit in first place, but the Tigers are not completely out of the picture.

At 15-9 in conference play, Texas Southern has fewer conference losses than Alabama State and remains capable of creating movement in the standings despite entering the weekend on a four-game losing streak. Weather wiped out its series against Southern this past weekend, so the Tigers, like the Jaguars, are three conference games short of the competition.

The Tigers’ series against Florida A&M could become one of the defining matchups of the weekend depending on how the top teams perform elsewhere.

Current SWAC Baseball Top Contenders

Bethune-Cookman (21-6) Southern (17-7) Florida A&M (19-8) Grambling State (18-9)

Texas Southern (15-9) remains within striking distance entering the final weekend.

Biggest Series of the Weekend

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman

The conference leader hosts one of the league’s hottest teams in a series that could decide the top spot in the standings.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M

Both teams are looking to regain momentum after recent stumbles, and the series could dramatically impact final seeding.

Alabama A&M at Southern

Southern enters with momentum but also uncertainty after nearly two weeks without playing due to weather postponements.

What’s at Stake

The SWAC Tournament begins next week, and teams are now battling for more than just standings.

Momentum, seeding, pitching alignment and confidence all become increasingly important this late in the season. Bethune-Cookman remains the team to catch, but several teams still believe they can make one final push before postseason play begins.

And with key head-to-head matchups still remaining, the final standings may not be decided until the final weekend concludes.