South Carolina lawmakers push to cut HBCU funding after controversy

South Carolina State University’s decision to remove Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette as commencement speaker has now triggered a political response that could put the public HBCU in the middle of a budget fight.



SC State announced Wednesday evening that Evette would no longer speak at Spring Commencement. President Alexander Conyers said the university had decided “to move in a different direction” after student protests over Evette’s selection.



The decision did not end the controversy.



A letter circulating among members of the South Carolina House of Representatives calls for SC State to lose funding in the second version of the state budget. The letter, addressed to Chairman Bannister, criticizes the university for rescinding Evette’s invitation.



The lawmakers wrote that they were “deeply concerned” about the decision to pull Evette as speaker. They said protesters opposed her positions on DEI, abortion, and her support for President Donald Trump.



The letter argues that a state institution supported by taxpayer dollars should not “capitulate” because some students disagree with Evette’s political views.

South Carolina State cites safety concerns

SC State said its original decision was based on Evette’s record as a business leader and entrepreneur. Conyers said the university wanted graduates to hear from someone whose professional journey could offer practical insight.



But he said safety concerns changed the equation.



“Out of an abundance of caution for safety and with careful consideration, the university has decided to move in a different direction for this Spring Commencement,” Conyers said, according to WYFF.



Conyers also said Evette would be welcomed back later to engage with students, faculty, and staff outside the “celebratory nature” of commencement.



The university also defended student expression. In its statement, SC State said students had exercised their rights in a way that reflected civic engagement and respectful discourse. It also said the school remains committed to peaceful expression and constructive exchange.

Pamela Evette remains defiant

Evette responded after the university changed course.

“The fact that a speech had to be canceled for credible safety threats is exactly why we cannot give up the fight to end indoctrination and DEI on campuses once and for all,” Evette wrote in a Facebook post, according to WYFF.

She also blamed professors, writing that “the root problem” was faculty members creating outrage at the expense of students. She ended that message with “End tenure now!”

Earlier, Evette held a press conference after the protest. According to a post from reporter Nick Reynolds, she was “unapologetic” about her comments and said her planned speech was intended to be uplifting.

Evette also said the university president had not personally contacted her, according to Reynolds’ post.

That matters because the invitation itself is now part of the story.

At an SC State Board of Trustees meeting, Board Chair Douglas Gantt said Conyers was acting on his behalf when the invitation was extended. Gantt is chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees and has served on the board since 2019, according to the university’s website.

HBCU controversy enters budget debate

The House letter takes the dispute to another level.

It says there is “no reason” state tax dollars should continue to fund a state institution where not all South Carolinians are welcome. It also argues that if the lieutenant governor is unwelcome because of her politics, lawmakers should “defund and reevaluate” SC State.

That language raises the stakes for the state’s only public HBCU.

What started as a student protest over a commencement speaker has now become a fight involving the lieutenant governor, the university president, the Board of Trustees, state lawmakers, and public funding.

SC State’s position is that commencement should remain focused on graduates. Evette’s position is that the cancellation proves her broader point about DEI and campus politics.

Now lawmakers are using the moment to question whether SC State should receive state support.

For South Carolina State, the next challenge is no longer just finding a new commencement speaker. It is navigating the political fallout from a decision made days before graduation.