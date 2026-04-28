HBCU mourns the loss of former coach, NFL Legend

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff community is mourning the loss of head football coach and NFL legend Monte Coleman. His impact on the game and on people will be felt for generations.

Coleman built a legacy defined by toughness, leadership, and excellence. He influenced football on the field and shaped lives far beyond it.

From Pine Bluff to the NFL

A native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Coleman began his football journey at Pine Bluff High School. He later walked on at the University of Central Arkansas, where his determination quickly set him apart.

That same work ethic carried him to the NFL.

Coleman played 16 seasons with Washington and became one of the most respected linebackers of his era. He helped lead the franchise to three Super Bowl championships (XVII, XXII, XXVI) and appeared in more than 200 games.

His consistency and leadership earned him a place in the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame.

Building a championship program at UAPB

After his playing career, Coleman returned home to lead the UAPB football program.

He guided the Golden Lions to an HBCU National Championship in 2012. That season remains one of the most celebrated in program history.

Coleman built a culture rooted in discipline, pride, and accountability.

A mentor beyond the game

Coleman’s impact went far beyond wins and losses.

He developed young men into leaders. Players saw him as a mentor, teacher, and father figure. His lessons extended far beyond football.

“Coach Coleman represented everything we strive for at UAPB — excellence, integrity, and a relentless commitment to our student-athletes,” said UAPB Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Chris Robinson.

“His legacy lives on through the lives he changed every day.”

Coleman leaves behind a powerful legacy rooted in service, discipline, and pride.

His influence will continue to shape UAPB and the HBCU football community for years to come.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.