South Carolina Lt. Governor addresses ‘woke mob’ protests at HBCU

South Carolina State University, the state’s only public HBCU, is facing backlash over Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette’s expected commencement appearance and her response to what she called “woke mobs.”

Students at SC State protested Tuesday after reports surfaced that Evette was selected to speak at the university’s spring commencement ceremony. Multiple outlets reported that the ceremony is scheduled for May 8. WIS reported that multiple sources confirmed Evette had been selected, while Evette’s office said she was honored to accept the invitation.

The protest took place on the Orangeburg campus near the Donna Administration Building. Students held signs and organized a sit-in. Their message was clear. Many do not believe Evette’s political views align with the mission of the HBCU.

WACH reported that SC State officials said a commencement speaker had not yet been formally selected. The State reported that student leadership had been informed of the plan, even though the university had not made a public announcement.

South Carolina State students push back

The protest came as Evette continues her campaign for governor. She is a Republican and currently serves as lieutenant governor under Gov. Henry McMaster.

For many students, the issue goes beyond party politics. The debate centers on who should stand before graduates at one of the most important moments of their lives.

South Carolina State is not just another campus. It is the only public HBCU in South Carolina. Its history is tied to Black education, leadership, and resistance.

That makes commencement more than a speaking engagement. It is a stage loaded with meaning.

An online petition calling for a new speaker drew more than 2,000 signatures, according to WACH. The petition argues that Evette’s presence would not reflect the values and mission of the university.

The State reported that Student Government President Zaria Tucker said commencement should reflect the voices and lived experiences of the students being celebrated. vette leans into “woke” criticism

Evette leans into “woke” criticism

Evette responded with a video posted to social media. She did not soften her stance.

“Let’s be clear — facts trump feelings in the real world,” Evette said.

She also said President Donald Trump and conservatives have done more for HBCUs than any administration in history. Then she took aim at the students and critics opposing her appearance.

“I must be doing something right, because ‘woke mobs’ are coming after me for being a champion of eliminating radical DEI scams on college campuses,” Evette said.

Evette added that she would not “back down or bend a knee to the woke radicals.” She also said she was “ending DEI on campuses once and for all.”

That language turned a commencement controversy into a larger political fight.

At an HBCU, the word woke carries a different weight. It has roots in Black awareness and survival. In modern politics, it has often been used as an attack on diversity efforts and racial justice work.

For students at South Carolina State, that distinction matters.

HBCU ceremony becomes political flashpoint

Evette said she still looks forward to celebrating commencement with SC State students and faculty.

Students, however, are questioning whether that celebration can happen under these circumstances.

The university now faces a difficult public test. It can move forward with Evette and risk further backlash. Or it can reconsider and risk a political fight from the other direction.

Either way, South Carolina State’s commencement has already become something bigger.

It is now a debate over who gets to speak at an HBCU, what that stage represents, and how far the word woke can travel before students decide to answer back.