HBCU files bankruptcy with more than 200 creditors

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saint Augustine’s University is moving through a pivotal moment as the HBCU outlines strategic steps to stabilize operations while facing bankruptcy, leadership changes, and ongoing accreditation pressure.

Saint Augustine’s announced a governance overhaul and financial reset as part of a broader effort to regain footing. The HBCU is restructuring its Board of Trustees and strengthening oversight as it works to rebuild trust with students, alumni, and partners. These changes come as the university deals with significant financial strain and external scrutiny.

HBCU faces leadership shift and restructuring

Saint Augustine’s leadership transition marks a major turning point. Interim President Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson has stepped down. The Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Verjanis A. Peoples as interim president to guide the HBCU through its next phase.

That move signals urgency. Saint Augustine’s is not just adjusting strategy. It is reshaping leadership during one of the most critical periods in its history.

The Board is also adding members with experience in finance and higher education. This shift is designed to improve accountability and prevent past governance issues. Leaders say the focus is on stability, sustainability, and transparency.

University officials continue to emphasize that Saint Augustine’s remains open. Classes and student services are ongoing as the HBCU works through its recovery efforts.

Saint Augustine’s financial crisis and bankruptcy details come into focus

Saint Augustine’s financial situation underscores the stakes. According to the Triad Business Journal, the HBCU recently filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The filing estimates assets between $100 million and $500 million. Liabilities are listed between $50 million and $100 million. More than 200 creditors are included in the filing.

Government agencies make up a large portion of those obligations. The Internal Revenue Service is the largest creditor at about $14.4 million. Other major claims include the U.S. Department of Commerce at $2.1 million and the U.S. Department of Education at $1.9 million. The North Carolina Department of Revenue is owed about $1.7 million.

Private creditors are also involved. American Trust Company is owed roughly $3.3 million. Higher education software provider Ellucian is listed at nearly $1.9 million. The university has disputed all claims and indicated that unsecured creditors may not receive payments after administrative costs.

Saint Augustine’s has worked to stabilize finances through outside partnerships. The HBCU has received support from Self-Help, a financial partner assisting with long-term planning and operational improvements. That partnership includes oversight tied to real estate assets valued at more than $100 million.

Accreditation battle remains central to HBCU future

Saint Augustine’s accreditation remains a key issue. The HBCU recently settled a federal lawsuit against the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), which had previously removed the university from membership.

Following the settlement, Saint Augustine’s remains accredited under probation for good cause. That status allows the HBCU to maintain access to federal financial aid while addressing deficiencies. Without accreditation, the university would lose access to critical funding streams.

The dispute with SACSCOC stems from ongoing financial concerns. The accreditor had cited the university’s fiscal instability in its decision-making process. While the legal case is now closed, the long-term outcome will depend on whether Saint Augustine’s can meet required benchmarks.

Saint Augustine’s leaders are framing this moment as a reset. The HBCU is focused on stabilizing operations, improving governance, and protecting its legacy. Execution will determine whether those goals are realized.

For now, Saint Augustine’s is firmly in recovery mode. The coming months will shape whether the HBCU can move from survival to sustainability.