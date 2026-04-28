Why Southern is the hottest baseball team in the SWAC

Southern University baseball is peaking at the right time.

After a challenging start to the 2026 season, the Jaguars have caught fire, winning 10 consecutive games and positioning themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in the SWAC heading into the final stretch.

Southern riding momentum into May

Southern (21-20, 14-7 SWAC) now sits fourth in the conference standings, but the gap between the top teams is tightening. With Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M leading the pack, Southern’s current form makes them a serious contender to shake up the race.

The Jaguars’ win streak includes a dominant three-game sweep of Alcorn State and a high-scoring sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In those six conference games alone, Southern scored 76 runs, showcasing one of the hottest offenses in the league.

That surge has flipped the narrative for a team that struggled early in non-conference play but has since found its rhythm when it matters most.

Defense setting the tone

While the offense has grabbed headlines, Southern’s defense has been just as critical.

The Jaguars currently lead the SWAC in fielding percentage at .967, tied for best in the conference. They’ve committed just 46 errors across more than 1,300 chances, turning defense into a consistent advantage.

That level of defensive efficiency has helped Southern close out tight games during the streak, including a one-run win (16-15) over Arkansas-Pine Bluff that showed both resilience and execution under pressure.

KJ White Jr. leading the charge

At the center of Southern’s run is infielder KJ White Jr., one of the top players in HBCU baseball.

White is batting .406 this season, second in the SWAC, and ranks among the league leaders in hits with 58. His consistency at the plate has made him a catalyst for the Jaguars’ offense.

A Second Team All-SWAC selection in 2025, White has also earned national attention through USA Baseball and the HBCU Swingman Classic. His development into an elite hitter has mirrored Southern’s rise this spring.

A dangerous team in the final stretch

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, Southern’s timing couldn’t be better.

The Jaguars are now:

Riding the longest active win streak in the SWAC

Playing their most complete baseball of the season

Within striking distance of the top three teams in the standings

If the momentum holds, Southern could enter the SWAC Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference—a position that often proves more valuable than seeding.

The bigger picture

Southern’s season is a reminder of how quickly things can change in college baseball.

From early-season struggles to a 10-game win streak, Southern University has transformed into a legitimate contender. With strong defense, timely hitting, and a star leading the way, Southern is no longer just chasing the top of the standings—they’re threatening to take it.

And if this run continues, the rest of the SWAC will have to deal with a team that believes its best baseball is still ahead.