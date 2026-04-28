Former HBCU player drops 25 against WNBA squad in exhibition

Savannah State product Ezinne Kalu once again showed the impact of HBCU talent on the global stage.

The Nigerian national team guard poured in a game-high 25 points as D’Tigress faced the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA exhibition matchup at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Monday.

Kalu led all scorers in the contest, delivering a confident performance against professional competition.

Kalu Leads Nigeria Against WNBA Competition

Kalu finished with 25 points, knocking down three 3-pointers and going 12-for-14 from the free-throw line. She added four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes of action.

Her aggressive play style and ability to get to the line kept Nigeria competitive throughout the game.

Nigeria finished with 79 total points, shooting 40 percent from the field. Gabby White added 16 points, while Pallas Kunaiyi contributed 11 points and six rebounds.

Minnesota Lynx Use Depth to Secure Win

The Minnesota Lynx showcased their depth and efficiency, finishing with 88 points on 50 percent shooting.

Courtney Williams led the Lynx with 17 points, while Olivia Miles added 11 points and five assists. Lani White also contributed 11 points off the bench.

Minnesota’s ball movement stood out, as the team recorded 23 assists.

HBCU Roots, Global Impact

Kalu’s performance is another reminder of the talent pipeline that flows through HBCU programs.

At Savannah State, she scored more than 1,600 career points and averaged 16.5 points per game as a senior. She led the Lady Tigers in scoring, assists, and steals across multiple seasons.

Her development at an HBCU continues to translate at the highest levels of international competition.

International Career Continues to Grow

Kalu has become a key figure for Nigeria’s D’Tigress, helping lead the team to multiple FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championships, including an MVP performance in 2019.

She has also played professionally overseas and made an appearance with the Atlanta Dream in 2024, continuing to build a strong global résumé.