FAMU and Bethune-Cookman light up scoreboard on Sunday

Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman saved their most explosive performance for last.

In a game that featured 28 combined runs, multiple momentum swings, and late-inning drama, FAMU defeated Bethune-Cookman 15-13 on Sunday. The win allowed the Rattlers to avoid a sweep in one of the biggest HBCU baseball series of the season.

Despite the loss, Bethune-Cookman still leaves Tallahassee in control of the SWAC standings. However, FAMU proved it will remain firmly in the championship conversation.

Florida A&M survives wild back-and-forth battle

This game felt like it could turn at any moment.

Bethune-Cookman struck first with a two-run home run from Andrey Martinez in the opening inning. But FAMU answered immediately with a four-run first inning, setting the tone for a high-scoring afternoon.

The Rattlers kept the pressure on in the second inning. A triple from Jay Campbell and a two-run homer from Jackson McKenzie pushed the lead to 7-2 early.

Still, Bethune-Cookman never backed down.

The Wildcats chipped away and eventually surged ahead with a massive six-run seventh inning, turning a deficit into a 13-10 lead. At that moment, it looked like Bethune-Cookman might complete the sweep.

The Rattlers had other plans.

Eighth inning swings momentum back to FAMU

With the game slipping away, Florida A&M delivered its biggest response of the weekend.

The Rattlers exploded for five runs in the eighth inning, fueled by clutch hitting and a key defensive miscue. William Brown delivered a three-RBI double to tie the game, and moments later, Florida A&M took the lead for good.

From there, the bullpen closed the door.

Cody Williams earned the win with two scoreless innings, stabilizing a game that had been anything but predictable.

Offensive stars shine on both sides

This game showcased some of the best offensive talent in SWAC baseball.

For Florida A&M:

Caden Kresak : 3 hits, 3 runs

: 3 hits, 3 runs Jay Campbell : 3 hits, 2 RBI

: 3 hits, 2 RBI Ethan Miller : 3 RBI

: 3 RBI Jackson McKenzie: Home run and 2 RBI

For Bethune-Cookman:

Jose Fernandez : 2 RBI

: 2 RBI Darryl Lee : 3 RBI

: 3 RBI Erick Almonte: 2 hits, RBI

Both teams combined for 23 hits, highlighting just how relentless the offensive pressure was throughout the game.

Even with Sunday’s loss, Bethune-Cookman remains in first place. However, Florida A&M closes the gap slightly after salvaging the finale.

Updated SWAC Baseball Standings:

School Conf Overall Streak Bethune-Cookman 17-4 31-13 L1 Florida A&M 16-5 21-19 W1 Texas Southern 15-6 20-14 L1 Southern 13-7 20-20 W9 Alabama State 13-8 23-19 W3 Grambling State 12-7 15-25 W1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 12-8 19-25 L3 Jackson State 9-12 19-24 W1 Mississippi Valley State 7-14 11-28 L9 Prairie View A&M 4-17 8-33 W1 Alabama A&M 3-18 9-35 L1 Alcorn State 2-16 8-33 L7

What this means for the SWAC race

This series delivered exactly what fans expected — intensity, offense, and playoff-level urgency.

Bethune-Cookman still holds first place and proved it can win tight games on the road.

still holds first place and proved it can win tight games on the road. Florida A&M showed resilience and firepower, especially in pressure moments.

showed resilience and firepower, especially in pressure moments. The gap between the top teams remains razor thin heading into the final stretch.

If this weekend was any indication, the SWAC baseball race is far from decided.