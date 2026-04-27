FAMU and Bethune-Cookman light up scoreboard on Sunday

Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman saved their most explosive performance for last.
In a game that featured 28 combined runs, multiple momentum swings, and late-inning drama, FAMU defeated Bethune-Cookman 15-13 on Sunday. The win allowed the Rattlers to avoid a sweep in one of the biggest HBCU baseball series of the season.
Despite the loss, Bethune-Cookman still leaves Tallahassee in control of the SWAC standings. However, FAMU proved it will remain firmly in the championship conversation.
Florida A&M survives wild back-and-forth battle
This game felt like it could turn at any moment.
Bethune-Cookman struck first with a two-run home run from Andrey Martinez in the opening inning. But FAMU answered immediately with a four-run first inning, setting the tone for a high-scoring afternoon.
The Rattlers kept the pressure on in the second inning. A triple from Jay Campbell and a two-run homer from Jackson McKenzie pushed the lead to 7-2 early.
Still, Bethune-Cookman never backed down.
The Wildcats chipped away and eventually surged ahead with a massive six-run seventh inning, turning a deficit into a 13-10 lead. At that moment, it looked like Bethune-Cookman might complete the sweep.
The Rattlers had other plans.
Eighth inning swings momentum back to FAMU
With the game slipping away, Florida A&M delivered its biggest response of the weekend.
The Rattlers exploded for five runs in the eighth inning, fueled by clutch hitting and a key defensive miscue. William Brown delivered a three-RBI double to tie the game, and moments later, Florida A&M took the lead for good.
From there, the bullpen closed the door.
Cody Williams earned the win with two scoreless innings, stabilizing a game that had been anything but predictable.
Offensive stars shine on both sides
This game showcased some of the best offensive talent in SWAC baseball.
For Florida A&M:
- Caden Kresak: 3 hits, 3 runs
- Jay Campbell: 3 hits, 2 RBI
- Ethan Miller: 3 RBI
- Jackson McKenzie: Home run and 2 RBI
For Bethune-Cookman:
- Jose Fernandez: 2 RBI
- Darryl Lee: 3 RBI
- Erick Almonte: 2 hits, RBI
Both teams combined for 23 hits, highlighting just how relentless the offensive pressure was throughout the game.
SWAC standings update after the series
Even with Sunday’s loss, Bethune-Cookman remains in first place. However, Florida A&M closes the gap slightly after salvaging the finale.
Updated SWAC Baseball Standings:
|School
|Conf
|Overall
|Streak
|Bethune-Cookman
|17-4
|31-13
|L1
|Florida A&M
|16-5
|21-19
|W1
|Texas Southern
|15-6
|20-14
|L1
|Southern
|13-7
|20-20
|W9
|Alabama State
|13-8
|23-19
|W3
|Grambling State
|12-7
|15-25
|W1
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|12-8
|19-25
|L3
|Jackson State
|9-12
|19-24
|W1
|Mississippi Valley State
|7-14
|11-28
|L9
|Prairie View A&M
|4-17
|8-33
|W1
|Alabama A&M
|3-18
|9-35
|L1
|Alcorn State
|2-16
|8-33
|L7
What this means for the SWAC race
This series delivered exactly what fans expected — intensity, offense, and playoff-level urgency.
- Bethune-Cookman still holds first place and proved it can win tight games on the road.
- Florida A&M showed resilience and firepower, especially in pressure moments.
- The gap between the top teams remains razor thin heading into the final stretch.
If this weekend was any indication, the SWAC baseball race is far from decided.