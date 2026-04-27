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FAMU and Bethune-Cookman light up scoreboard on Sunday

Bethune-Cookman FAMU
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

April 27, 2026

FAMU vs Bethune-Cookman SWAC Baseball

Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman saved their most explosive performance for last.

In a game that featured 28 combined runs, multiple momentum swings, and late-inning drama, FAMU defeated Bethune-Cookman 15-13 on Sunday. The win allowed the Rattlers to avoid a sweep in one of the biggest HBCU baseball series of the season.

Despite the loss, Bethune-Cookman still leaves Tallahassee in control of the SWAC standings. However, FAMU proved it will remain firmly in the championship conversation.

Florida A&M survives wild back-and-forth battle

This game felt like it could turn at any moment.

Bethune-Cookman struck first with a two-run home run from Andrey Martinez in the opening inning. But FAMU answered immediately with a four-run first inning, setting the tone for a high-scoring afternoon.

The Rattlers kept the pressure on in the second inning. A triple from Jay Campbell and a two-run homer from Jackson McKenzie pushed the lead to 7-2 early.

Still, Bethune-Cookman never backed down.

The Wildcats chipped away and eventually surged ahead with a massive six-run seventh inning, turning a deficit into a 13-10 lead. At that moment, it looked like Bethune-Cookman might complete the sweep.

The Rattlers had other plans.

Eighth inning swings momentum back to FAMU

With the game slipping away, Florida A&M delivered its biggest response of the weekend.

The Rattlers exploded for five runs in the eighth inning, fueled by clutch hitting and a key defensive miscue. William Brown delivered a three-RBI double to tie the game, and moments later, Florida A&M took the lead for good.

From there, the bullpen closed the door.

Cody Williams earned the win with two scoreless innings, stabilizing a game that had been anything but predictable.

Offensive stars shine on both sides

This game showcased some of the best offensive talent in SWAC baseball.

For Florida A&M:

  • Caden Kresak: 3 hits, 3 runs
  • Jay Campbell: 3 hits, 2 RBI
  • Ethan Miller: 3 RBI
  • Jackson McKenzie: Home run and 2 RBI

For Bethune-Cookman:

  • Jose Fernandez: 2 RBI
  • Darryl Lee: 3 RBI
  • Erick Almonte: 2 hits, RBI

Both teams combined for 23 hits, highlighting just how relentless the offensive pressure was throughout the game.

SWAC standings update after the series

Even with Sunday’s loss, Bethune-Cookman remains in first place. However, Florida A&M closes the gap slightly after salvaging the finale.

Updated SWAC Baseball Standings:

SchoolConfOverallStreak
Bethune-Cookman17-431-13L1
Florida A&M16-521-19W1
Texas Southern15-620-14L1
Southern13-720-20W9
Alabama State13-823-19W3
Grambling State12-715-25W1
Arkansas-Pine Bluff12-819-25L3
Jackson State9-1219-24W1
Mississippi Valley State7-1411-28L9
Prairie View A&M4-178-33W1
Alabama A&M3-189-35L1
Alcorn State2-168-33L7

What this means for the SWAC race

This series delivered exactly what fans expected — intensity, offense, and playoff-level urgency.

  • Bethune-Cookman still holds first place and proved it can win tight games on the road.
  • Florida A&M showed resilience and firepower, especially in pressure moments.
  • The gap between the top teams remains razor thin heading into the final stretch.

If this weekend was any indication, the SWAC baseball race is far from decided.

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