Bethune-Cookman strikes again in Tallahassee

Bethune-Cookman is starting to create real separation at the top of the SWAC baseball standings.

One day after a narrow win, the Wildcats returned to Tallahassee and delivered a much more decisive statement, defeating Florida A&M 10-4 on Saturday to win the series and improve to 17-3 in conference play (31-12 overall).

With the win, Bethune-Cookman continues to widen the gap in the SWAC race while handing Florida A&M its second straight loss in a matchup that entered the weekend tied for first place.

Bethune-Cookman strikes early and never looks back

The tone of the game was set immediately.

Bethune-Cookman erupted for five runs in the first inning, capitalizing on early opportunities before delivering the biggest blow of the game. With the bases loaded, Jose Fernandez launched a grand slam to center field, instantly flipping the pressure onto Florida A&M and silencing the home crowd.

That early surge gave the Wildcats a 5-0 lead—and they never trailed the rest of the way.

Bethune-Cookman added another run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Andrey Martinez, extending the lead to 6-0 before Florida A&M could fully settle in.

Fernandez powers the Wildcats offense

Jose Fernandez was the clear difference-maker at the plate.

The Wildcats’ designated hitter finished the day 3-for-4 with five RBIs, including the pivotal grand slam in the first inning and an RBI double later in the game. His performance helped fuel a balanced Bethune-Cookman attack that produced 10 runs on 10 hits.

Michael Rodriguez also played a key role, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Darryl Lee added two hits and scored twice.

Florida A&M shows flashes but can’t recover

Florida A&M responded briefly but never fully recovered from the early deficit.

Star hitter Jackson McKenzie delivered a solo home run in the second inning and later added a sacrifice fly, continuing his strong season at the plate. The Rattlers finished with 11 hits, actually out-hitting Bethune-Cookman, but struggled to convert key opportunities.

Ethan Miller added three hits, and Josue Figueroa drove in a run late, but Florida A&M could not string together enough offense to erase the early gap.

Jose Fernandez celebrates a grand slam homer against Florida A&M (Photo: Vaughn Wilson)

Pitching steadies after fast start

After the explosive first inning, Bethune-Cookman’s pitching staff settled in.

Starter Harbersting Abreu (3-3) earned the win, going five innings and allowing two runs while striking out four. The bullpen followed with solid relief work to maintain control of the game despite Florida A&M’s steady contact at the plate.

Florida A&M starter Garrett Workman took the loss after allowing six runs (just one earned) across four innings.

What it means for the SWAC race

This result carries major implications.

Bethune-Cookman now sits firmly in first place at 17-3 in SWAC play, while Florida A&M drops to 15-5. What began as a showdown between co-leaders has quickly shifted into a statement weekend for the Wildcats.

With one game remaining in the series, Bethune-Cookman has already secured the series win—and could complete a sweep on Sunday to further tighten its grip on the top spot.