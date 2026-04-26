Jackson State trio gets NFL shots after draft

Jackson State football saw three players from its 2025 roster land NFL opportunities as free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams got a camp invite with the Minnesota Vikings, Wide receiver Ja’Naylon Dupree signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns. And edge Quincy Ivory landed a camp invite with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



None of the three heard his name called during the NFL Draft. But each now has a path into an NFL building. For HBCU players, that opportunity still matters.

The free agent route is not glamorous. It does not come with the same guaranteed money or public celebration as being drafted. But it can lead to rookie minicamp, offseason reps, training camp snaps and a chance to force a franchise to keep watching.



Jackson State defense produces pro looks

Williams gives the Vikings a proven interior defender with a strong HBCU résumé. He was named 2025 Preseason First Team All-SWAC after a decorated 2024 season. That year, he earned FCS Football Central All-American honors, Phil Steele All-SWAC recognition and Defensive MVP honors in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.



His 2024 season included 58 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four quarterback hurries. He had nine tackles against Florida A&M and produced two tackles for loss with a sack against South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

Williams followed that with 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks in 10 games during the 2025 season,

Ivory also turned production into a pro shot, earning a camp invite. He finished 2025 as one of Jackson State’s top defensive playmakers, recording 71 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, six quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

His path was not linear. Ivory spent time at Mississippi Valley State as a quarterback, then played junior college football at East Los Angeles College. He moved on to Florida before landing at Jackson State. That background gives Tampa Bay an athletic, versatile edge prospect with pass-rush production.

Dupree brings speed and scoring ability

Dupree gives Cleveland a receiver with big-play ability. In 2024, he caught 21 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams.

In 2025, Dupree raised his production. He caught 31 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 54 rushing yards and another score, giving him seven total touchdowns on the season.

That versatility will be important. Undrafted receivers often have to make teams through special teams, blocking, route discipline and explosive plays.

Jackson State finished 9-3 in 2025 and averaged 32.8 points per game. Now three Tigers are taking their next step.

They were not drafted, but Williams, Dupree and Ivory are still getting their NFL shots.