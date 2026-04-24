Alabama State names new Director of Bands

Alabama State University has named Dr. Derrick Smith as its new Director of Bands, marking the beginning of a new chapter for one of the most recognizable HBCU marching band programs in the country.

The Mighty Marching Hornets announced the hire on social media, welcoming Smith back to campus as a proud alumnus and former trumpet section leader of the renowned Mighty Marching Hornets.

Smith returns to Alabama State with a strong background in music education, performance, and leadership. A native of Mobile, Alabama, he earned degrees in music education and music performance from Alabama State, where his leadership and excellence were recognized early in his career.

A familiar face returns to Hornet Nation

Smith’s connection to the Mighty Marching Hornets runs deep.

Before beginning his professional career, Smith helped shape the sound of the program as a student leader. Now, he returns to lead the same HBCU band that helped launch his journey.

According to the university, Smith has continued to build his credentials at the highest levels of music education. He is currently completing a Doctor of Musical Arts in Wind Conducting at the University of Alabama. While there, he has served as a graduate teaching assistant with the prestigious Million Dollar Band and worked as a conducting associate across multiple ensembles.

Experience rooted in education and excellence

Smith brings years of experience as an educator and band leader.

He has led band programs in both Jefferson County and Mobile County schools, guiding students to consistent superior ratings and statewide recognition. His work has earned honors such as the Hibbett Sports Community Award.

In addition to his K-12 leadership, Smith has also served as an adjunct professor at Talladega College, further expanding his impact in higher education and the broader HBCU community.

Transitioning from a historic era

Smith’s hiring comes during a major transition for Alabama State’s band program.

Longtime Director of Bands Dr. James B. Oliver retired in December, after nearly three decades of leadership. During his 26-year tenure, Oliver transformed the Mighty Marching Hornets into a nationally recognized HBCU band powerhouse.

Under Oliver, the program grew significantly in size and visibility. The band performed on national stages such as the Honda Battle of the Bands, the Tournament of Roses Parade, and major television appearances.

His leadership emphasized student development as much as musical excellence, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to shape the program today.