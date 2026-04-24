Bethune-Cookman strikes first in FAMU series

A highly anticipated SWAC baseball showdown lived up to the hype Friday night.

Bethune-Cookman outlasted Florida A&M in a tight 4-3 win, taking sole possession of first place in the conference standings after Game 1 of the weekend series.

Fast start for FAMU, but Bethune-Cookman responds

Florida A&M came out aggressive early.

The Rattlers jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, setting the tone and putting immediate pressure on Bethune-Cookman. But the Wildcats stayed composed and chipped away at the deficit.

Bethune-Cookman got on the board in the second inning, then added another run in the fourth to keep the game within reach.

Wildcats take control late

The turning point came in the seventh inning.

Bethune-Cookman pushed across two runs to take a 4-3 lead, flipping the momentum in a game that had been controlled early by Florida A&M.

From there, the Wildcats relied on pitching and defense to close things out.

Pitching seals the win

Bethune-Cookman’s bullpen delivered under pressure in the final innings.

Reliever Pablo Torres shut the door in the ninth inning, recording three strikeouts and allowing no runs to secure the victory.

The Wildcats finished with:

8 hits

0 errors

Strong late-inning execution

Florida A&M, meanwhile, recorded 9 hits but could not capitalize in the final innings, leaving key opportunities on the table.

Missed opportunities cost FAMU

Despite the hot start, the Rattlers’ offense cooled off after the first inning.

Florida A&M was held scoreless over the final eight innings, managing just scattered hits without a breakthrough moment. A costly defensive error also played a role in the narrow loss.

What the win means for the SWAC race

With the victory, Bethune-Cookman improves to 30-12 overall and moves to 16-3 in SWAC play, breaking the tie with Florida A&M.

The Rattlers fall to 20-18 overall and 15-4 in conference play, now trailing by one game in the standings.

Series far from over

While Bethune-Cookman takes the early edge, the series is far from decided.

With two more games remaining, Florida A&M still has a chance to respond and reclaim its position atop the SWAC.

But for now, the Wildcats have the momentum—and control of first place.