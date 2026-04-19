HBCU Alumna, Wins Season 29 of ‘The Voice’

A powerful voice with deep HBCU roots has taken center stage nationally.

Alexia Jayy, a Miles College alumna, was crowned the winner of Season 29 of NBC’s “The Voice”, marking a historic moment for both her career and the broader HBCU community.

The Alabama native, who competed on Team Adam Levine, became the first Black woman to win the competition in its 15-year history.

Alexia Jayy’s Journey from Alabama to Stardom

Alexia Jayy, born Bri Jackson, grew up in Irvington, Alabama, where her passion for music began early.

She started singing at just 2 years old and was already performing on major stages by age 9, including the world-famous Apollo Theater.

Today, Alexia Jayy balances her music career with being a mother of three, adding another layer to her inspiring journey.

Miles College and the HBCU Foundation

A key part of Alexia Jayy’s development came at Miles College, an HBCU in Fairfield, Alabama.

While at Miles College, she performed in the Miles College Choir, where her vocal talent and discipline continued to grow.

Her former choir director, Valerie Harris, said Alexia Jayy always stood out.

“Consistency, strength, character — those are the things we try to instill,” Harris said. “To see where she is now is special.”

Her success highlights the role HBCUs like Miles College play in developing world-class talent.

Standout Performances on ‘The Voice’

Alexia Jayy quickly became a fan favorite throughout the competition.

Her journey started with a three-chair turn during her blind audition performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

From there, she continued to deliver standout performances, including:

“Nightshift”

“You Give Good Love”

“I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)”

In the finale, Alexia Jayy sealed her victory with performances of “Lady Marmalade” and Adele’s “One and Only.”

Turning Nerves Into Strength

Despite her success, Alexia Jayy said nerves were part of the journey.

She relied on advice from her mother to stay grounded.

“My mom always told me that it was good to get nervous because it means you wanted to do well,” she said.

That mindset helped carry her through the competition and ultimately to victory.

A Historic Moment for HBCU Representation

Alexia Jayy’s win is more than a personal achievement.

It represents a major moment for HBCU visibility, showing the impact of institutions like Miles College on national stages.

She finished ahead of:

Liv Ciara (second place)

Lucas West (third place)

Mikenley Brown (fourth place)

Her victory reinforces the growing presence of HBCU talent in mainstream entertainment.

HBCU Excellence on the National Stage

From Miles College to “The Voice,” Alexia Jayy’s journey reflects the power of preparation, culture, and opportunity.

Her story is a reminder that HBCUs continue to shape artists, leaders, and performers who can compete at the highest levels.

For the HBCU community, this moment is another example of excellence being recognized on a global platform.