Bethune-Cookman takes series against Jackson, stays atop SWAC

The SWAC baseball race continues to tighten after a decisive Sunday across the conference, but Bethune-Cookman remains firmly in control after securing another series win.

With multiple teams now tied just one game back, the fight for the top of the standings is officially on.

Bethune-Cookman Edges Jackson State to Win Key Series

Bethune-Cookman continued to show why it sits atop the SWAC standings.

The Wildcats defeated Jackson State 5-4 in Daytona Beach, Florida, winning the weekend series and improving to 8-1 in conference play (19-9 overall).

Bethune-Cookman struck early with an inside-the-park home run in the first inning, then responded to every Jackson State push. After the Tigers took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning behind a three-run surge, the Wildcats immediately answered. A two-run home run later in the inning flipped the game back in Bethune’s favor, and the pitching staff held on from there. Despite being outhit 9-6, Bethune-Cookman capitalized on timely power hitting, with three home runs accounting for all five runs. Justin Morales earned the win on the mound as the Wildcats completed the comeback.

Jackson State pushed the top team to the limit, but ultimately dropped the series and now sits at 4-5 in SWAC play.

Texas Southern Dominates to Secure Series Win

Texas Southern made a strong statement in Houston.

The Tigers rolled past Grambling State 12-1, securing the series and moving to 7-2 in conference play (12-9 overall).

With the win, Texas Southern remains one of four teams tied for second place and firmly in the hunt for the top spot.

Florida A&M Stays Hot with Series Sweep

Florida A&M continues to surge up the standings.

The Rattlers defeated Alabama State 7-2 in Tallahassee, completing a series sweep and extending their winning streak to three games.

Florida A&M is now 7-2 in conference play (12-14 overall) and has emerged as one of the hottest teams in the SWAC.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Powers Through Alcorn State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff kept its momentum rolling with a dominant performance.

The Golden Lions defeated Alcorn State 14-2 in Pine Bluff, securing the series and improving to 7-2 in SWAC play (12-17 overall).

They now sit tied for second place alongside Texas Southern and Florida A&M.

Southern Walks It Off, Valley Keeps Winning

Two closely contested games highlighted the middle of the standings:

Southern edged Prairie View A&M 9-8 in Baton Rouge , earning a key conference win

, earning a key conference win Mississippi Valley State defeated Alabama A&M 9-8 in Itta Bena, continuing its recent momentum

Mississippi Valley State has now won three straight and improved to 3-6 in conference play, while Alabama A&M’s losing streak extends to nine games.

SWAC Standings: Race Tightens Behind Bethune-Cookman

Following Sunday’s results, the standings show a clear leader—but a crowded group right behind:

Bethune-Cookman: 8-1 (W2)

Texas Southern: 7-2 (W1)

Florida A&M: 7-2 (W3)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 7-2 (W3)

Grambling State: 6-3 (L1)

Four teams are now within one game of first place, setting up a highly competitive stretch of the season.

Bethune-Cookman remains on top, but the margin for error is shrinking.

With Texas Southern, Florida A&M, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff all tied at 7-2, the SWAC standings could shift quickly in the coming weeks.