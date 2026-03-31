Former HBCU cheerleader headed to Cheerleading Hall of Fame

Chato Hendrix’s journey from an HBCU campus to the NFL sidelines has always been about more than performance. It has been about leadership, purpose, and impact.

Now, that journey has reached another milestone.

Hendrix, a Florida A&M University alum and director of the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, has been selected as one of five inductees into the 2026 National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization Hall of Fame.

Hendrix began her cheer career at Florida A&M, where she developed the foundation that would carry her to the professional level. She joined the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders in 1998 and quickly emerged as a leader, serving as a three-year line captain.





During her time with the team, she was part of the Falcons’ Super Bowl season, gaining national exposure as a member of the organization.

From cheerleader to leader



After retiring from the squad, Hendrix transitioned into coaching and leadership roles, helping shape the next generation of cheerleaders. Over the years, she has directed and mentored hundreds of performers while emphasizing discipline, confidence and personal growth.

Since 2017, Hendrix has served as director of the Falcons cheerleaders, overseeing auditions, game-day performances and community appearances. She has also played a key role in building a culture centered on excellence and development within the program.

Now in her 29th season with the organization, including more than two decades in leadership roles, Hendrix’s impact continues to grow.

Her selection to the National Football Cheerleaders Alumni Organization Hall of Fame recognizes both her professional achievements and her long-term influence on the sport.

In a message shared on social media, Hendrix expressed gratitude for the honor.

“Thank you to this dynamic group. I am deeply humbled and grateful for this cheermazing honor. I’ve truly been blessed to do what I love.”

Outside of cheerleading, Hendrix works as a high school counselor, continuing her commitment to mentorship and development.

Her path from Florida A&M to the NFL and now the Hall of Fame highlights the lasting impact of HBCU programs and the leaders they produce.