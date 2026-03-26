North Carolina A&T loses second-leading scorer to portal

North Carolina A&T has had a pair of more defections to the transfer portal, with guard Lureon Walker and freshman Brooklyn Vick both set to move on after the 2025-26 season.

The two departures add to the offseason questions for NC A&T as it looks to regroup heading into next season. Walker’s exit stands out most because of both his talent and the winding road that brought him to Greensboro. Vick, meanwhile, showed flashes as a freshman and leaves with intriguing upside.

Walker’s college journey has been anything but traditional. The 6-foot-5 guard from Durham, North Carolina began his career at Division II UNC Pembroke. He then spent a season at Mount Olive before landing at North Carolina A&T. Now, he is set to head to his fourth program in four years.

Before his season was cut short by injury, Walker gave NC A&T a glimpse of what he could bring as a scorer and versatile perimeter piece. He opened the year with 22 points against South Carolina on 9-of-16 shooting, then followed that with 22 points against South Carolina State and a season-high 25 points against Washington Adventist. He also scored 13 points against North Carolina Central in December.

At his best, Walker looked capable of giving North Carolina A&T instant offense. He could score from the perimeter, get to the foul line and use his size to create problems for opposing guards. But with injuries interrupting his season, his time in Aggie blue never fully had the chance to settle into a complete body of work.

Transfer portal departure of Brooklyn Vick creates another North Carolina A&T

Vick’s move into the transfer portal is different, but still significant. The 6-foot-2 freshman from Deerfield Beach, Florida played in a variety of roles during his first season and showed promise as a young guard with feel for the game.

His best outing came against Morgan State, when he posted 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes. He also had 10 points against Drexel late in the season, nine points against Mid-Atlantic Christian and nine more against UNCW. Beyond the scoring, Vick flashed his ability as a playmaker, recording six assists against William & Mary. He had five assists in games against Washington Adventist, Mid-Atlantic Christian and Campbell.

For North Carolina A&T, these departures underscore the reality of the modern transfer portal era. Roster movement is constant, and programs are often left replacing both proven production and developmental potential. Walker leaves as a talented scorer whose season ended too soon. Vick leaves as a freshman who appeared to have room to grow. Together, they represent two more pieces North Carolina A&T will now have to replace.