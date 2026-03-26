Three HBCU teams in running for NCAA Bowling Championship

The NCAA has announced the 19-team field for the 2026 Women’s Bowling Championship, with several HBCU programs earning bids and preparing for regional competition.

The championship features a unique format where Division I, II, and III teams compete together for one national title. First held in 2004, the tournament includes 11 automatic qualifiers and 8 at-large selections.

HBCU Teams in the Field

North Carolina A&T

The No. 12-ranked Aggies (73-35) represent the MEAC after winning back-to-back conference titles. A&T will face defending champion Youngstown State on April 3 at 9 a.m. ET in Lansing, Michigan.



Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State (64-11) earned the CIAA’s automatic bid and will open play against Carroll (WI) in a single-elimination mega-match on April 2 in Lansing.

Head coach Bobby Henderson said:

“We’re excited to represent the CIAA on the national stage… we’re ready to compete against the best.”









Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (48-73) returns to the NCAA tournament after winning its first SWAC title since 2014. The Bulldogs will face Dominican (NY) on April 2 at 9 a.m. ET in Rochester, New York.

Tournament Format and Schedule

The championship begins with regional play April 2–4 at four sites. Teams compete in:

Double-elimination format (after opening rounds)

Best-of-three matches (team match, Baker total, Baker match play)

The final four advance to Yorktown Lanes in Parma Heights, Ohio, for the championship on April 10–11.

The title match will air on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. ET on April 11.





View the full bracket:





Championship History

Nebraska leads all programs with six titles

Youngstown State is the defending champion

With strong HBCU representation and elite programs in the field, the 2026 championship promises high-level competition.